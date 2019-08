Seattle Mariners ‘Now it’s just go time.’ Seattle Mariners rookie Jake Fraley recaps first MLB hit August 24, 2019 03:57 AM

Seattle Mariners rookie outfielder Jake Fraley logged his first MLB hit, a single to right center, in the second inning against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash.