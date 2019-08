Seattle Mariners Servais weighs in on Tanaka shutout, Kikuchi’s struggles August 29, 2019 06:46 PM

Manger Scott Servais weighs in on rookie starter Yusei Kikuchi who was out-dueled by New York Yankees starter and Japanese countryman Masahiro Tanaka who shut out the Mariners 7-0 on Tuesday, August 26, 2019, at T-Mobile Park.