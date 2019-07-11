After abbreviated break, Rainiers’ pitcher Nolin ready to resume his post Tommy John surgery life

Get to know the Tacoma Rainiers The Tacoma Rainiers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. They play at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Tacoma Rainiers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. They play at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma.

After having to play seven in four days to wrap up the first half of the season, the Tacoma Rainiers had their longest break of the year with four days off for the Triple-A all-star break.





Rest is desirable but rust is not. Balancing that is always tricky.

“If they go out and do well (after the break) you think they’re ready to go and it did them some good,” Rainiers manager Daren Brown said before Tacoma opened its series with Reno on Thursday night. “If they go out and don’t do well, you say it’s rust. I don’t play both sides, I expect us to play well.”





Friday’s starting pitcher Sean Nolin, though, definitely takes a side.

On the long road back from Tommy John surgery in 2016, Nolin is in his second season of rehab and his first with Tacoma. Last season in the Rockies organization with Double-A Hartford, Nolin might have spent a bit too much of the break resting.

“I thought taking a few days off then was probably a good idea, but coming back after that it felt a little more stiff than I’d probably like it to,” Nolin said.

So this year, coming off of one of the better outings of the season by a Tacoma pitcher, Nolin didn’t give himself the full six days off he could have had before his slot Friday night.

“I had a couple days off, but I didn’t take the whole break off,” Nolin said. “Have to keep moving around, be prepared for Game 2 of this series.”

Instead, after allowing one run on one hit and striking out eight in 7.1 innings against Fresno last Friday, Nolin cut into his own break. He gave himself the travel day Sunday off and spent Monday sightseeing in Seattle with his wife. On Tuesday, he was back at Cheney Stadium for a bullpen session.

After another workout Wednesday, the Rainiers officially came back to work Thursday, with Nolin completely on schedule.

And after being forced to spend over two and a half years between professional appearances following his surgery, “on schedule” is just where Nolin wants to be.

“I’m definitely getting past that elbow-wise,” Nolin said. “I’ve got my strength. I think I needed a little more time than normal, and everything’s been pretty good.”

Reinforcements

For a couple of Rainiers who had to finish the season off of the active roster, the break did come in handy. Shed Long, who was still nursing a minor shoulder injury, and Ryan Court, who had to attend to a family matter, were both in the starting lineup Thursday.

“They’re all good, ready to go,” Brown said.