Just like old times for Rainiers pitcher Bautista and catcher Lobaton

Get to know the Tacoma Rainiers The Tacoma Rainiers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. They play at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Tacoma Rainiers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. They play at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma.

Just 15 months ago, Gerson Bautista made his major league debut with the New York Mets.

The hard-throwing prospect was 22 at the time, and closed the game for the Mets on that April night with an one-inning shutout performance. His catcher in that game was Jose Lobaton, the Tacoma Rainiers current catcher who signed a minor-league deal with the Mariners in December.

Now the two are in Tacoma thanks to the blockbuster Robinson Cano deal that sent Bautista to Seattle.

“I texted him as soon as he got traded and told him, ‘I’m here, so at least you know somebody,’” Lobaton said before Friday’s game against Las Vegas at Cheney Stadium. “Sometimes you get here and it’s hard when you don’t know anybody.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Where Lobaton has been with the Rainiers since spring training, Bautista has been up and down the organization ladder several times this season, even making a seven-day stint with the Mariners in June.

It wasn’t a long stretch, or the most productive. Bautista, now 24, gave up eight earned runs in seven innings. He was sent down to Tacoma on June 23, and had a couple of rough outings out of the gate.

“He’s had some struggles on the field a little bit but it’s something we’re trying to work through a bit,” Rainiers pitching coach Lance Painter said. “There was some mechanical things we had to work on, and any time you go through that it’s a bit of a battle trying to take it across the white lines.”

Bautista’s starting to get back on track, at least according to Painter and Lobaton.

“Last year his slider was a little different,” Lobaton said. “You didn’t really know what to expect, it was like, good one, bad one, good one, bad one. He’s been more consistent with his slider this year. I’ve only seen him here for a month, but what I’m seeing is that he’s trying to get that slider better so he can have that second pitch.

“A guy that can throw hard like him, with another pitch, is going to be a good guy in the future.”

In his last performance, Bautista threw 1.2 innings, allowing just one hit, a home run, while striking out three. Outside of the homer, his performance was enough to appease Painter, at least for now.

“His last time out he threw well,” Painter said. “That’s the start, that’s what we’re looking for. We’re just looking for consistency. There’s nothing wrong with the stuff, it’s just about repeatability and the strike-zone.”

Painter has seen guys go up and come back down plenty, and says that sometimes that can really affect a player. But Bautista has handled it well, according to the pitching coach.

“Some guys are let down by the fact that they’re back here versus back in Seattle,” Painter said. “You can get yourself into a lot of trouble if you have a poor attitude or are asking, ‘Why am I here?’ You’re here to work. We’ve had several guys go up and come back down, but Gerson has been positive, he’s been making the adjustments.”