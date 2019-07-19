Fresh off his second stint with Mariners, David McKay is focusing on consistency

Get to know the Tacoma Rainiers The Tacoma Rainiers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. They play at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Tacoma Rainiers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. They play at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma.

David McKay is starting to get used to the trips on I-5.

The right-handed reliever, in his fourth year in professional baseball, made his first appearance in Cheney Stadium after returning from his second stint in the big leagues this season. He spent April in Tacoma, half of May in Seattle, all of June in the South Sound, and just returned after another nine days with the Mariners.

How does he handle the back-and-forth between Triple-A and the major leagues?

“It’s tough for sure,” McKay said before the Rainiers’ Friday night game against Sacramento. “You get a rhythm here, you get a routine here. Then you go up there and you try to keep your routine as close as possible. There’s always little adjustments you have to make, but the biggest thing is trying to keep your routine as similar as possible.”

That continuity is something pitching coach Lance Painter has built a job around, working with pitchers that run the range from short-term call-ups from the lower rungs on the ladder to veterans with MLB experience.

“I don’t ever try to do any wholesale changes,” Painter said, “I just try to tweak a little bit when I feel like it’s necessary. Otherwise, it’s more about talking about approach and how we’re going to try to get these guys out.”

For McKay, that means keeping the mental side of things simple.

“A lot of guys, including myself, try to overthink sometimes,” McKay said.

In 39.1 innings with the Rainiers, McKay is boasting a 3.66 ERA with 65 strikeouts and a .175 batting average against.

His first time up with the Mariners, he had four shutout outings before allowing an earned run in his final appearance of the stint. The second time around, he had more trouble locating pitches, walking five in two innings.

“It’s tough not to lose some confidence, but it’s something that you have to try to realize and say ‘I’ve got to get better,’” Painter said.

But in his first trip to the mound back in Tacoma, McKay may have started the rebound, striking out two in a scoreless frame Thursday. Now, he’s focused on using his experience at the highest level to build that continuity — both in the short-term with the Rainiers and to be ready for his next call to the big leagues.

“As soon as you run out of the bullpen gates, you’re like, ‘Oh man, I’ve done this before,” McKay said. “‘It’s the same thing as everywhere else, it’s the same thing I’ve done my whole life. It’s just baseball.’”