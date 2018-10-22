Rockets and Lakers players react to Paul & Rondo fight

A former top executive of the Sacramento Kings is suspected of siphoning off $13.4 million from two of the team’s top sponsors and using the funds to purchase beachfront property in Southern California, sources have told The Sacramento Bee.
The NCAA announced major changes to its rules in an effort to crack down on college basketball corruption. The changes include players being able to hire an agent, and being able to return to school if they're not drafted into the NBA.
Former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal threw a large party at a secret warehouse location in Wynwood, Miami, to coincide with the city’s Ultra Music Festival. A clip shared to Twitter shows Shaq and NFL star Gronk's questionable dance moves.
Former NBA star Mike Bibby went unrecognized during a game of basketball with two strangers in Phoenix, Arizona. Bibby was attending his daughter's volleyball game and challenged two men to a game of 21 and told them his name was Chris.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.