Steph Curry stifled as Warriors fall to Pacers, 104-95

Stephen Curry was the target of an aggressive defense for the second-straight game as the Golden State Warriors lost to the Indiana Pacers, 104-95, Tuesday at Chase Center in San Francisco.

The Warriors (6-5) were without forward Eric Paschall, who was placed into the league’s health and safety protocol hours before tip-off. Kelly Oubre Jr. (17 points, five rebounds, two assists) emerged from a shooting slump, Andrew Wiggins (22 points, seven rebounds, three assists and five blocks) stepped up and Damion Lee (12 points) led the bench in scoring, but it wasn’t enough to hold off the Pacers (7-4).

Curry finished with 20 points on 7-for-17 shooting (3-for-8 from 3-point range) and three assists as he was hounded by Indiana’s box-and-1 defense — the same game plan used by the Toronto Raptors on Sunday to hold Curry to his worst shooting performance of his career.

In a game with 12 lead changes and few sustained runs until the final moments, the Warriors clung to a three-point lead with 5:36 remaining. But the Pacers ultimately broke away for a decisive 12-0 run, capped by guard Aaron Holiday’s 3-pointer, to go up 100-90 with 1:33 remaining.

For the Pacers, center Myles Turner finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks, and forward Domantas Sabonis had 18 points, 14 rebounds and six assists.