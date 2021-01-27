Magic struggle to stop Buddy Hield, fall to Kings, 121-107

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic couldn’t keep the Sacramento Kings off the offensive boards or Buddy Hield from draining 3-pointers.

In the end, the Kings kept the Magic out of the win column.

Hield hit seven 3-pointers and scored a game-high 29 points as the Kings knocked off the Magic, 121-107, on Wednesday night at Amway Center.

Nikola Vucevic scored 26 points and Evan Fournier had 25 points to lead Orlando (8-11), which fell to 1-3 during its four-game homestand.

Terrence Ross added 16 points and Dwayne Bacon scored 12 points for the Magic, while Khem Birch pulled down a career-high 14 rebounds.

Harrison Barnes added 21 points, Richaun Holmes had 20 points, and Marvin Bagley and De’Aaron Fox each added 16 points as all five starters reached double figures for Sacramento (7-10).

Orlando was plenty good on the glass, turning 17 offensive rebounds into 19 second-chance points. The problem was they couldn’t keep the Kings from doing the same as the Magic allowed a season-high 21 offensive rebounds that led to 21 second-chance points.

The Kings also outscored the Magic 15-4 in fast-break points and converted 14 turnovers into 23 points.

Orlando fell behind early as Hield and Barnes combined for 15 points to help the Kings build a 20-9 lead.

The Magic rode a stretch of second-chance points — thanks to five offensive rebounds by Birch and three from Gary Clark — and pulled within 39-37 on a Vucevic 3-pointer.

But Orlando couldn’t maintain the momentum after the starting lineup came back into the game. Sacramento broke open a four-point lead by outscoring Orlando 21-10 over the final 6:05 of the second quarter. The Kings recorded eight second-chance points — six by Bagley — in that span.

Sacramento pushed its lead to 22 in the third and led by 19 at the end of the quarter.

Bacon scored six points as the Magic opened the fourth quarter with an 8-2 burst to pull within 98-85.

It was a 12-point deficit before Hield drained two 3s in three possessions to make it 108-88.

Orlando pulled within 12 and nearly made it a nine-point game, but a 3 by Fournier went in and out.

Then, after forcing a turnover, the Magic gave it right back with a bad pass that led to a dunk by Tyrese Haliburton that sealed it for the Kings with 1:47 to play.

The Magic will close out their four-game homestand on Friday against the Clippers.