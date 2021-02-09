Tom Thibodeau raves about ‘elite’ Derrick Rose after guard rejoins Knicks

NEW YORK — The relationship is well-documented, forged in Chicago and carried now to a third destination.

There’s no bigger believer in Derrick Rose than Tom Thibodeau, and the coach reiterated that a day after acquiring the point guard.

“He’s still one of the elite players in this league,” Thibodeau said Tuesday during a long answer about the benefit of the trade.

Thibodeau also raved about Rose’s conditioning, which is an important area considering the 32-year-old’s longstanding durability concerns. Rose hasn’t played more than 66 games in a season in a decade, and the minutes were reduced to under 23 per game with Detroit.

“He’s lighter than he’s ever been,” Thibodeau said. “He’s telling me this is as healthy as he’s been.”

Rose was cleared to play less than 90 minutes before tipoff against Miami, having missed the morning shootaround while the other side of the deal — Dennis Smith Jr. — was finishing his physical with Detroit.

Despite the lack of preparation, Thibodeau played Rose off the bench against the Heat on Tuesday. And even beyond the game in Miami, the plan is to bring Rose off the bench behind Eflrid Payton “initially,” the coach said.

Much is uncertain about Rose’s health and production, but one thing is clear about Thibodeau’s logic for the trade: it’s win-now move for a playoff push.

“It’s obviously someone I’m familiar with. We’ve been through a lot of things together,” Thibodeau said. “But the biggest part is what I felt he could contribute to our team. I’ve always been partial to good players. If someone is a good player, I’m interested. And I think he’ll add a lot to our team.”

The acquisition, on the surface, was low-risk considering the Knicks gave up very little. The excess millions of Rose’s expiring contract fit neatly into New York’s cap space. Thibodeau got the point guard he’d been pushing for since preseason. But there are potential pitfalls to bringing aboard a ball-dominant veteran, who is favored by the coach and might snatch away minutes from upstart rookie Immanuel Quickley.

Thibodeau isn’t averse to playing Rose next to a point guard, as he demonstrated in Minnesota with a lineup that featured Rose and Jeff Teague. The coach lauded the “versatility” of Rose and Quickley, hinting at their ability to play together by labeling today’s NBA “position-less.” But there are only 48 minutes per position and an inevitable overlap with four guards coming off the bench: Rose, Quickley, Alec Burks and Austin Rivers. Somebody will be squeezed out of the rotation. Maybe two of them.

Rose is a good bet to get a chance. Thibodeau still sees the potential for big production.

“When you look at what he accomplished after (his time in Chicago), even when you went back to the year he spent in New York, he still averaged 18 points a game,” Thibodeau said. “He averaged 18 points a game in Minnesota, he averaged 18 points a game in Detroit. So he’s always been able to contribute. When you look at his playoff numbers, he goes to a completely different level.”