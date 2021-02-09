Steph Curry scores 32 in Warriors’ blowout win over Spurs

Stephen Curry scored 32 points, including 16 in the decisive third quarter, and the Warriors crushed the Spurs, 114-91, Tuesday night in San Antonio.

With the win, the Warriors (13-12) are back above .500, avoid their first three-game losing streak of the season and finish their four-game trip through Texas 2-2.

The game was tied at 50 at halftime, but the Warriors used a 23-2 run, crested by Curry’s step back 3-pointer, to take a 21-point lead midway through the third quarter.

Draymond Green (six points, 11 assists and seven rebounds) had double-digit assists in the four straight games for the first time in his career. He started at center for the fourth consecutive game with James Wiseman (sprained left wrist) and Kevon Looney (sprained left ankle) sidelined.

For the Spurs (14-11), who beat the Warriors 24 hours earlier in the first of this back-to-back set, Rudy Gay finished with 17 points and Patty Mills scored 13.

Curry was helped by a stifling defense that held the Spurs to 37.2% shooting, while he and his teammates combined to go 17-of-40 from 3-point range.

Next, the Warriors will return to San Francisco to face the Orlando Magic, Thursday at 7 p.m.