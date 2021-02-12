Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson breaks hand during game at Wizards

It was Mitchell Robinson’s best first half of the season, but ended as his worst.

The Knicks center suffered a fractured right hand, an X-Ray revealed Friday night, after it collided with an opponent in a game against the Wizards in Washington D.C.

The starting center will be re-evaluated Saturday in New York.

Robinson was dominating the Wizards before the injury, scoring 10 points with 14 boards in 20 minutes. But he injured the shooting hand while setting a screen in the second quarter, when Wizards guard Garrison Mathews ran into the Robinson.

The 22-year-old quickly shook his hand in pain.

Robinson has become a dependable force for coach Tom Thibodeau, starting all 27 games while avoiding foul trouble and averaging 8.4 points, 1.6 blocks and 8.2 rebounds before Friday.

Nerlens Noel and Taj Gibson are the backup centers and their minutes will likely increase with his absence.