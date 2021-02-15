Nets set team record for 3s with 27 in win over Kings

First the Pacers, then the Warriors. Now add the Sacramento Kings to the list.

When the Nets commit to the defensive end, it doesn’t matter who they’re playing against. No one can keep up with their offensive firepower, as evidenced by their 136-125 win over the Kings on Monday.

The Nets' defense has powered the team to a three-game winning streak.

The staunch defense was first on display for a minute-long stretch in the second quarter. The Nets forced two consecutive Kings misses, paving the way for an 8-0 run that gave Brooklyn an early nine-point lead.

The second showing of sound defensive effort occurred in the third quarter, when the Nets held the Kings to just 20 points in the period. Brooklyn held Sacramento without a field goal for five straight minutes, including eight missed field goals and four turnovers.

The Nets were good enough defensively to allow their star guards to shine. Without Kevin Durant (calf), Kyrie Irving went for a season-high 40 points, missing only six shots on the night. James Harden recorded his fifth triple double since the trade to Brooklyn, finishing with 29 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds.

He is now tied for the second-most triple doubles in New Jersey and Brooklyn Nets history, trailing just Jason Kidd, who is far ahead of the pack with 61.

Harden’s playmaking paved the way for the Nets to set a new franchise record. Brooklyn made 27 threes, eclipsing the old record of 24. Monday night was an electric night for a Nets team that watched seven players score in double figures. Landry Shamet, Tyler Johnson and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot each made at least two 3s off the bench, showing exactly how potent the Nets offense can be when their role players are sharp.

The Nets continue to struggle against imposing big men. This time, Hassan Whiteside dominated the paint to the tune of 26 points, 16 rebounds and five blocks on the night.

Brooklyn must shake this win off and get ready for yet another back-to-back. Tuesday, the Nets travel to Phoenix to face the Suns. It’s a trip down memory lane for management, including coaches Steve Nash, Mike D’Antoni and Amar’e Stoudemire, and GM Sean Marks.

The Suns will welcome 3,000 fans for Nash’s return to Arizona. The Nets will have a good chance at extending the winning streak to four if they continue to play defense the way they have the past three games.