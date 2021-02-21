Knicks nearly blow lead but hang on in final MSG game without fans

Sunday was the last Knicks game in the emptied and cavernous version of MSG, with empty seats and the real fans replaced by contrived noises. Hopefully it’s the last one until the end of this historical arena’s existence, because that would mean this pandemic hasn’t given cause for closures and we’re better prepared for the next airborne virus to start spreading through our noses.

In just a couple days, on Tuesday, the Knicks are hosting a couple thousand fans for their game against the Warriors, a treat of a re-introduction for a live audience with Steph Curry back to immaculate form. Tickets were sold out within the hour. Apparently you’re not the only one itching to get out of the house.

Fans who haven’t ventured to midtown for a while can expect a different atmosphere outside of MSG, a depressingly quiet and empty transportation center. The early afternoon traffic has also disappeared but squeegees are making a comeback. One woman Sunday wasn’t carrying cash so she asked the squeegee man if he had Venmo. True story. It’s a bad episode of Black Mirror.

But Sunday also marked the end of something else depressing, hopefully. In a couple years, vaccine-willing, this fan-less experience will be recalled as a novelty, another oddity of the most peculiar NBA season in memory. Fittingly, the game was against the sad-sack Timberwolves, the worst team in the NBA and not worth the price of imaginary admission anyway.

The Knicks won an ugly game, 103-99, which included 49 combined fouls and was sealed by Alec Burks’ free throws with 12.8 seconds remaining. It certainly wasn’t an encouraging performance for the Knicks considering they nearly blew a 21-point lead, and it felt drearier in an empty arena.

“I miss Knicks fans,” said Frank Ntilikina, who was one of those fan-favorites whose stature in MSG far exceeded his actual production. “I miss Knicks fans. Knicks fans are the best fans in the league and having them at the Garden is the best thing.”

It has been almost exactly a year since MSG hosted fans for a Knicks game, on March 8 against the Pistons, when most of us were blissfully ignorant about COVID-19 and believed 2020 was just a regular ol’ year.

In the interim, our lives and thresholds for boredom have forever been altered:

We learned, for instance, that almost everything can be delivered; there truly is a limit to quality television; even our dogs want us out of the house. We went from mocking the Peloton commercials to paying way too much for the Peloton.

With the Knicks, we learned that coaching is important; Julius Randle, who dropped a team-high 25 points Sunday, is good at basketball; the Knicks will still have New York’s attention no matter what’s happening with Kevin Durant’s crew; these games aren’t nearly as exciting without fans.

Even with the limited capacity, the difference was distinguishable last week in Orlando to Tom Thibodeau.

“It just feels a lot better,” the coach said.

And if Florida can pull it off, New York is certainly capable of taking a step toward normalcy. It was necessary for a long time but good riddance to no fans.