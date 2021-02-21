Wolves fire Ryan Saunders in his third season as coach; hire Toronto assistant Chris Finch

The Timberwolves fired coach Ryan Saunders on Sunday night after the team fell to an NBA-worst 7-24 following a 103-99 loss at New York.

The Wolves will replace Saunders with Toronto assistant coach Chris Finch, a league source told the Star Tribune. Finch will not be an interim coach; he is expected to get a multi-year contract.

Saunders, the son of former Wolves coach Flip Saunders, went 43-94 as Wolves coach. He took over for the final 42 games of the 2018-19 season for the fired Tom Thibodeau — who now coaches the Knicks.

The 51-year-old Finch is known as a strong tactical offensive coach. He has also been an assistant with New Orleans, Houston and Denver.

A Division III All-America player at Franklin and Marshall (Pa.) College, Finch played briefly overseas before coaching in Great Britain and Belgium. He was head coach of Great Britain's 2012 Olympic team.

Saunders, 34, is the son of former Wolves coach Flip Saunders. The Wolves rebuilt in the wake of Thibodeau's departure when Gerson Rosas was hired as president of basketball operations on May 1, 2019.

Rosas and Finch worked together in Houston.

Saunders was 43-94 (.239) in 137 games as Minnesota's coach.