DELETED: Comeback bid falls short for Pistons in 110-107 home loss to Kings

Two weeks ago the Miami Heat were stumbling to a 16-point road loss to the Utah Jazz at the start of a three-game losing streak.
Friday night at AmericanAirlines Arena the Heat were going toe to toe with the league-best Jazz, in a 124-116 victory that extended their winning streak to five and made it nine victories in their last 12 games. Moving into high-octane mode on offense, an effort that included a 39-point third quarter, the Heat got the best of their best to improve to 16-17 and drop the Jazz to 26-7.KEEP READING
