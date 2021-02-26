Bulls fall to Suns, 106-97, falling apart in 4th quarter and snapping 3-game winning streak

CHICAGO — Regardless of result, Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan has maintained the same demeanor after each game this season.

He has been tasked with teaching his young team how to be successful, and while the Bulls have enjoyed highs they have not reached in recent years, growing pains are usually right around the corner.

That was the case Friday night as turnovers and a dud of a fourth quarter doomed the Bulls’ chances of pulling off an upset against the Phoenix Suns, falling 106-97 to snap a three-game winning streak.

The Bulls led by as many as 16 points in the game, but the Suns closed the gap with an emphatic fourth quarter, outscoring the Bulls 32-16 in the final quarter. Phoenix scored 24 points off 19 Bulls turnovers.

It spoiled an opportunity for the Bulls (15-17) to reach .500 at the season’s midpoint for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

There were some positive spots. The Bulls got a strong performance off the bench from Thad Young, who notched a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Luke Kornet rattled off nine points in less than two minutes at one point in the third quarter and finished with 11 points, five rebounds and three blocks. Zach LaVine scored 24 points and Coby White added 19 points, but the Bulls could not overcome a quiet night from their starting lineup.

All-Star Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton led the Suns with 22 points apiece.