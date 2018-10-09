Saints QB Drew Brees breaks NFL record for yards passed

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees passed Peyton Manning to became the NFL's career passing yardage leader after the Saints' win against the Washington Redskins on Monday night.
