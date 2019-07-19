Dolphins picks up wide receiver Saeed Blacknall from Oakland Raiders

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Saeed Blacknall (80) smiles after he scored a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear) AP

The Dolphins have claimed receiver Saeed Blacknall, a Penn State product cut by the Raiders last week.

Blacknall, undrafted in 2018, appeared in one game for the Raiders last season.

He had 50 catches in 47 games at Penn State, with seven touchdowns.

The transaction gives the Dolphins, who open training camp Thursday, 10 wide receivers, including Jakeem Grant and Albert Wilson, who are both coming off of season-ending injuries.