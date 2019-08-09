Seahawks beat Broncos 22-14 in preseason opener

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Paxton Lynch (2) celebrates after a scrambling touchdown during the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Denver Broncos in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jazz Ferguson reaches for the endzone while being taken down by Denver Broncos cornerback Linden Stephens Aug. 8, 2019. Ferguson scored the first touchdown of the game. By Siandhara Bonnet
Siandhara Bonnet
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll waves at fans before the preseason game against the Denver Broncos Aug. 8, 2019. By Siandhara Bonnet
Siandhara Bonnet
Seattle Seahawks punter Michael Dickson stretches during warmups before the preseason game against the Denver Broncos Aug. 8, 2019. By Siandhara Bonnet
Siandhara Bonnet
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tre Flowers looks up at the stands during warmups before the preseason game against the Denver Broncos Aug. 8, 2019. By Siandhara Bonnet
Siandhara Bonnet
Seattle Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright nods at a fan before the preseason game against the Denver Broncos Aug. 8, 2019. By Siandhara Bonnet
Siandhara Bonnet
By Siandhara Bonnet
Siandhara Bonnet
Seattle Seahawks’ Tedric Thompson and Tre Flowers high five during the preseason game against the Denver Broncos Aug. 8, 2019. By Siandhara Bonnet
Siandhara Bonnet
Seattle Seahawks’ cornerback Tre Flowers congratulates cornerback Neiko Thorpe after running the ball close to the endzone during the first half of the preseason game against the Denver Broncos Aug. 8, 2019. By Siandhara Bonnet
Siandhara Bonnet
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jazz Ferguson reaches for the endzone while being taken down by Denver Broncos cornerback Linden Stephens Aug. 8, 2019. Ferguson scored the first touchdown of the game. By Siandhara Bonnet
Siandhara Bonnet
Fans celebrate after a Seahawks touchdown during the second half of the preseason game against the Denver Broncos Aug. 8, 2019. By Siandhara Bonnet
Siandhara Bonnet
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Paxton Lynch pulls up offensive lineman Jamarco Jones during the second half of the preseason game against the Denver Broncos Aug. 8, 2019. By Siandhara Bonnet
Siandhara Bonnet
Seattle Seahawks linebacker Chris Worley rolls off Denver Broncos running back Devontae Jackson as he runs into the endzone for a touchdown during a preseason game Aug. 8, 2019. By Siandhara Bonnet
Siandhara Bonnet
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Paxton Lynch attempts to evade Denver Bronco pressure during the preseason game Aug. 8, 2019. The Seahawks won 22-14. By Siandhara Bonnet
Siandhara Bonnet
Seattle Seahawks safety Ugo Amadi pulls down Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock during the third quarter of the preseason game Aug. 8, 2019. The Seahawks won 22-14. By Siandhara Bonnet
Siandhara Bonnet
Seattle Seahawks safety Marwin Evans attempts to evade Denver Bronco pressure during the preseason game Aug. 8, 2019. By Siandhara Bonnet
Siandhara Bonnet
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Terry Wright returns the ball during the second half of the preseason game against the Denver Broncos Aug. 8, 2019. By Siandhara Bonnet
Siandhara Bonnet
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tre Flowers watches the field during warmups before the preseason game against the Denver Broncos Aug. 8, 2019.
Siandhara Bonnet
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf braces for the ground while being drug down by a Denver Bronco defender during the preseason game Aug. 8, 2019.
Siandhara Bonnet
Seattle Seahawk defensive end Branden Jackson attempts to push past a Denver Bronco lineman during the first half of the preseason game Aug. 8, 2019. The Seahawks won 22-14. By Siandhara Bonnet
Siandhara Bonnet
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (98) warms up before the start of the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Denver Broncos in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
The Seattle Seahawks played the Denver Broncos in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) warms up before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Denver Broncos in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
A young fan holds a towel for autographs before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Denver Broncos in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
A young fan watches as players warm up during the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Denver Broncos in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3), Seattle Seahawks quarterback Paxton Lynch (2), and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) meet in the tunnel before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Denver Broncos in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll waves to the crowd before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Denver Broncos in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
The wide receivers group takes the field before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Denver Broncos in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seattle Seahawks strong safety Bradley McDougald (30) plays air guitar during warm ups. The Seattle Seahawks played the Denver Broncos in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tre Flowers (37) takes a moment during warm ups. The Seattle Seahawks played the Denver Broncos in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf (14) is tackled by Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris (25) after a catch in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Denver Broncos in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin (26) tackles Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay (30) during the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Denver Broncos in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) looks out to the field from the tunnel before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Denver Broncos in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf (14) and Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) meet before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Denver Broncos in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny (20) makes a one-handed catch during the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Denver Broncos in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf (14) can’t pull down a catch in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Denver Broncos in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws the ball under pressure from Denver Broncos linebacker Keishawn Bierria (40) during the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Denver Broncos in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver John Ursua (15) slips away from Denver Broncos defensive back Trey Marshall (36) after a catch during the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Denver Broncos in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Denver Broncos defensive end Adam Gotsis (99) high-fives fans before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Denver Broncos in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Shaquem Griffin (49) and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin (26) hug before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Denver Broncos in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer takes with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Paxton Lynch (2) and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) during the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Denver Broncos in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Shaquem Griffin (49) forces a fumble on Denver Broncos running back Devontae Booker (23) during the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Denver Broncos in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seattle Seahawks nose tackle Bryan Mone (79) and Seattle Seahawks linebacker Cody Barton (57) tackles Denver Broncos running back Royce Freeman (28) during the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Denver Broncos in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seattle Seahawks linebacker Cody Barton (57) celebrates a tackle in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Denver Broncos in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Denver Broncos cornerback Isaac Yiadom (26) breaks up a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver David Moore (83) during the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Denver Broncos in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jamie Meder (66) tries to swat down a pass by Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) during the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Denver Broncos in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Austin Calitro (58) misses a tackle on Denver Broncos running back George Aston (39). The Seattle Seahawks played the Denver Broncos in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Keenan Reynolds (19) is tripped up returning a kick. The Seattle Seahawks played the Denver Broncos in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny (20) rushes in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Denver Broncos in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
The Seahawks offensive line reacts to a penalty in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Denver Broncos in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws a pass during the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Denver Broncos in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny (20) makes a one-handed catch during the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Denver Broncos in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers (5) celebrates a long field goal. The Seattle Seahawks played the Denver Broncos in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Denver Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Walker (57) runs to the tunnel after warmups. The Seattle Seahawks played the Denver Broncos in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay (30) runs to the tunnel after warm ups. The Seattle Seahawks played the Denver Broncos in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tre Flowers (37) takes a moment during warmups. The Seattle Seahawks played the Denver Broncos in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Denver Bronco tight end Austin Fort waits to be driven off the field after an injury during the preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks Aug. 8, 2019. By Siandhara Bonnet
Siandhara Bonnet
Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) warms up during the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Denver Broncos in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Denver Broncos players take the field. The Seattle Seahawks played the Denver Broncos in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Denver Broncos wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton (17) plays catch during the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Denver Broncos in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seattle Seahawks running back Bo Scarbrough (40) runs through a pile of defenders during the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Denver Broncos in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Paxton Lynch (2) throws a pass. The Seattle Seahawks played the Denver Broncos in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Ugo Amadi (28) tackles Denver Broncos running back Khalfani Muhammad (33) during the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Denver Broncos in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Denver Broncos defensive back Shamarko Thomas (38) tackles Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Terry Wright (9) out of play. The Seattle Seahawks played the Denver Broncos in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jazz Ferguson (87) makes a touchdown catch over Denver Broncos cornerback Linden Stephens (37) in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Denver Broncos in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) throws a pass during the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Denver Broncos in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jay-Tee Tiuli (61) goes after Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) during the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Denver Broncos in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seattle Seahawks defensive back DeShawn Shead (35) sacks Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) for a safety in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Denver Broncos in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seattle Seahawks defensive back DeShawn Shead (35) and Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven (55) celebrate after Shead sacked Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) for a safety in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Denver Broncos in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seattle Seahawks defensive back DeShawn Shead (35) and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin (26) celebrate Shead’s tackle for a safety. The Seattle Seahawks played the Denver Broncos in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Ugo Amadi (28) returns a kick during the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Denver Broncos in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Paxton Lynch (2) slides after a run during the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Denver Broncos in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Denver Broncos tight end Austin Fort (89) leaves the field with a leg injury. The Seattle Seahawks played the Denver Broncos in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll argues with an official during the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Denver Broncos in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seattle Seahawks defensive back Marquise Blair (27) lays a big hit on Broncos tight end Nick Williams (86) during the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Denver Broncos in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seattle Seahawks defensive back Marquise Blair (27) lays a big hit on Broncos tight end Nick Williams (86) during the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Denver Broncos in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) congratulates Seattle Seahawks defensive back Marquise Blair (27) after a hit during the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Denver Broncos in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll watches a replay with officials after challenging a Pass Interference call in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Denver Broncos in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
A Seattle running back rushes in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Denver Broncos in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Paxton Lynch (2) throws a pass under pressure from Denver Broncos linebacker Jeff Holland (46). The Seattle Seahawks played the Denver Broncos in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Paxton Lynch (2) embraces Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) after the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Denver Broncos in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com