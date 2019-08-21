XFL unveils the names and logos for each of the league’s teams

NFL Football- INACTIVE

Dragons, BattleHawks, Guardians and Defenders are some of the newest professional football team nicknames.

On Wednesday, the XFL, which will start play in February 2020, unveiled the names and logos for all eight teams.

The teams are based in Dallas, Houston, St. Louis, Seattle, Los Angeles, New York, Tampa, Fla., and Washington D.C.

The nicknames are a combination of unique and bland, and the initial reaction seems to be negative.

Here are the videos the XFL shared on Twitter with each franchise’s nickname and logo.

Dallas Renegades

Houston Roughnecks

Seattle Dragons

DC Defenders

St. Louis BattleHawks

New York Guardians

Los Angeles Wildcats

Tampa Bay Vipers

