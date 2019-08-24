Colts quarterback Andrew Luck announces retirement on Saturday night

KC Chiefs Mahomes beats Colts, eyes Patriots Chiefs superhero quarterback Patrick Mahomes and friends repel Indianapolis Colts QB Andrew Luck in the NFL playoffs. Next up at Arrowhead Stadium: Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019 AFC Championship Game vs. the New England Patriots. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chiefs superhero quarterback Patrick Mahomes and friends repel Indianapolis Colts QB Andrew Luck in the NFL playoffs. Next up at Arrowhead Stadium: Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019 AFC Championship Game vs. the New England Patriots.

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck’s final NFL game will have been a playoff loss to the Chiefs in January.

In a stunning turn, Luck announced his decision Saturday night following Colts preseason game.

“My teammates, I feel so conflicted because of my love for these men,” Luck told reporters. “But it is clear to me that what’s best for the team doesn’t involve me.”

Luck, 29, hasn’t played in the preseason as he’s dealt with a calf problem and later an ankle sprain.

“I very clearly in my mind see that I won’t (come back to the Colts),” Luck told reporters.

After being the No. 1 overall pick out of Stanford in the 2012 NFL Draft, Luck was a Pro Bowl selection in his first three seasons. Injuries limited his playing time in the 2015 and 2016 seasons, and he missed the entire 2017 season because of a right shoulder injury.

Luck returned to the Colts last season and again made his fourth Pro Bowl after throwing for 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns. Indianapolis made the playoffs as a wild card and beat the Texans before losing to the Chiefs 31-13 in an AFC Divisional playoff game.

It was a measure of payback for the Chiefs, who suffered one of their worst playoff losses to the Colts on Jan. 4, 2014. The Chiefs led 38-10 in the second half, but Luck rallied Indianapolis to a 45-44 victory.

The Colts will face the Chiefs in a “Sunday Night Football” game on Oct. 6, but it appears Luck won’t be with Indianapolis when they do.

Filed to ESPN: Andrew Luck has informed the Colts he is retiring from the NFL, per source. There will be a press conference Sunday to make it official, but Luck is mentally worn down, and now checking out. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 25, 2019

Andrew Luck already has met with Colts’ owner Jim Irsay to tell him that he is retiring, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 25, 2019

Luck’s apparent retirement means Jacoby Brissett will be the starter. The Colts open the season against the Chargers in Los Angeles on Sept. 8.

Stats by Stats noted Luck threw 171 touchdowns in the six seasons he played, the second most in NFL history over a player’s first six seasons behind Dan Marino (196).

If this is Luck’s last season, he will have set another record with his 39 touchdown passes last year, according to Stats by Stats. Roger Staubach’s 27 touchdown passes for the Cowboys in 1979 is the most by a player in his final season.