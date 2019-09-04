Antonio Brown expresses displeasure at being fined by Raiders for missing practice

The biggest names on the move this NFL offseason Whether it's trades or free agents signings, the NFL offseason has already been one to remember. Here are the biggest names on the move. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Whether it's trades or free agents signings, the NFL offseason has already been one to remember. Here are the biggest names on the move.

Let’s turn the clock back to a simpler time.

It was March of this year when the Oakland Raiders traded for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown.

During an introductory news conference, there were smiles all around from Brown, Raiders coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock. The talk turned not only to what Brown, a four-time All Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler, can do on the field, but also his off-the-field actions.

“I bring accountability,” Brown told reporters. “I bring action. Not what I say, what I do, how I approach things. Holding guys accountable in the receiving room, developing a pot — challenging guys, if you drop a ball we’re going to have a pot. Just super accountability.”

Mayock told reporters: “He’s as good a practice football player and works as hard as any football player I’ve ever seen in my life. And when we came here, Jon and I talked about finding passionate football players that love the game, that practice hard and play hard.”

Well, with the season about to start, things aren’t so peachy.

In addition to a cryotherapy mishap that left his feet frostbitten, Brown threatened to retire if he couldn’t wear the old helmet he had with the Steelers. He filed two grievances with the NFL and and lost, then decided he would play.

The helmet issue kept Brown from practice and that led to fines totaling $53,950 from the Raiders.

Brown didn’t take the news of the fines well. He shared an Instagram story with the letter from Mayock informing him of the punishment, and Brown wrote: “When your own team want to hate but there’s no stopping me now devils is a lie.”

Here is the post:

Antonio Brown posts his displeasure with fines from #Raiders pic.twitter.com/0OMhdwFu7K — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) September 4, 2019

This is what Mayock’s letter says: “Dear Antonio: As you know, you did not participate in the Raiders’ walk through on August 22. Your absence from practice was unexcused. Accordingly, you are hereby fined $13,950 pursuant to Article 42, Section 1(a)(viii) of the NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement and the Raiders’ Club Discipline Schedule.

“You were previously fined $40,000 for missing Raiders’ preseason training camp on August 18. Please be advised that should you continue to miss mandatory team activities, including practices and games, the Raiders reserve the right to impose additional remedies available under the Club’s Discipline Schedule, the CBA and your NFL Player Contract, including, but not limited to, additional fines and discipline for engaging in Conduct Detrimental to the Club.”