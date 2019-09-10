Miami suit claims NFL star receiver Antonio Brown raped fitness trainer; he denies claim

In this Dec. 2, 2018, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) plays against the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL football game, in Pittsburgh. In a lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court in Miami, his former trainer accuses him of raping and sexual assaulting her in three separate incidents. His defense attorney denied the allegations. AP

Star NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown, the newly signed New England Patriot who was released by Oakland after weeks of turmoil and bizarre behavior, was accused of rape Tuesday in a Miami lawsuit filed by his former personal trainer.

The woman alleged that Brown, a South Florida resident, sexually assaulted her three separate times in 2017 and 2018. The lawsuit claims that two of the incidents happened in Miami: once in 2017, when he ejaculated on her back as they watched a television program at his home, and another time in May 2018, when he allegedly raped her inside his Miami home after a night out at a club.

It was unclear if the woman reported any of the incidents to police.

As the news broke on Tuesday night, Brown’s defense attorney took to Twitter to defend the player, saying if the two had any relations, it was consensual. He also depicted the woman as having tried to pressure Brown into giving her a $1.6 million “investment” for a business project, and using social media to “financially benefit from his celebrity”.

“Mr. Brown denies each and every allegation in the lawsuit,” lawyer Darren Heitner said in a statement. “He will pursue all legal remedies to not only clear his name but to also protect other professional athletes against false accusations.”