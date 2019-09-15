Mark Daniels: Father and son’s love of football was always in focus

I've had a secret for years and it's about time I fill you all in.

It's a story on how and why I take the best binocular photos on the Patriots beat.

First things first, if you want your phone to take a picture zoomed in through your binoculars, it's paramount to have steady hands. Make sure that camera lens is in the middle of one the binocular lens. The camera has to focus, so you need to hold it still with one hand while holding the binoculars steady with the other. It's not easy.

Once the picture is in focus on the screen, hold down the shutter button and take a burst of photos. Don't be shy. Get about 20 in a row. They won't all be winners. Crop the best ones, hit the auto-enchanted button and adjust the light if need be. There you have it.

Then post the photos on Twitter and watch those 'likes' and 'retweets' rain in. (Of course, it really helps if the pictures are of Tom Brady.)

If you follow me on Twitter (@MarkDanielsPJ), you'll know that since 2014 I've been tweeting out photos of Brady's throwing motion in a four-photo burst before every game. I'll admit this has been self-serving. When I started at The Providence Journal, I had around 1,200 followers on Twitter. I noticed when I tweeted a photo of Brady, you crazy fans would like and retweet these by the dozens. I thought, "come for the Brady photos and stay for the stories."

Admittedly, some pictures were awful. I remember sending out a grainy photo from the press box in Indianapolis in 2014. Our columnist at the time, Jim Donaldson, tapped me on the shoulder, pointed at his computer screen and said, "That's one of the worst photos I've ever seen."

I shrugged. "Look at all the retweets."

Every time I do this, you see photos of the greatest quarterback of all time.

But I see a tribute to my father, Paul Daniels.

My fellow Patriots beat writers have asked me a lot about these binocular photos.

They try to follow, but most fail and end up sending out a blurry picture. Go ahead and try to capture Brady throwing the ball while seated a football field's distance away with your iPhone and regular pair of binoculars. It won't look pretty.

The truth is that it's not me. The quality of my photos is outstanding because my father gave me Leitz Trinovid 10x42 binoculars. The field depth is 110 meters wide at 1,000 meters. I'll be honest – I have no idea what any of that means. I just know a quick Google search shows me these things cost around $1,000.

They're considered premium-hunting binoculars. I have no idea how my father got his hands on them. Paul Daniels was a lot things – an honest mechanic, a handyman, outdoorsman and the nicest man on the planet. I'm not sure he was the best hunter.

The one time he shot a deer, it was in the 1970s, in the Blue Hills area of Massachusetts. He and his friend fired their rifles at the same time – one hit the buck in the rear and the other through the heart. My dad was adamant about hitting his target, but his friend was relentless. My dad always tried to avoid confrontation, so he watched someone else take away the only deer he ever landed.

Twenty something years later, that friend actually saw my dad in Boston, flagged him down in the middle of the street and admitted his lie. That deer head is still in my parents' garage in Derry, N.H.

He continued to hunt (or tried to) when we moved to New Hampshire in the '90s. I know he had these green camouflage binoculars around then. My dad gave them to me when I was hired by The Journal to cover the Patriots in 2014. He was thrilled to help when I told him I needed a pair for my dream job.

My dad was never on the internet, a smart phone or even a computer. He read my stories, that my mom would print out for him, and created 'books' of all my clips. There are well over 12 volumes now. He thankfully didn't know anything about Twitter. I never told him about my binocular photos.

I wish I had. On Sept. 8, my father passed away at age 72.

The sound of buzzing filled the background. It was there due to a breathing machine and small rotating fan in my parents' bedroom. It was distracting, but still couldn't drown out the sounds of my dad's labored breathing. By this point, lung capacity was next to nothing.

He, like many Americans in the '60s, took up cigarette smoking. By the '90s, he had his first stroke. The damage had long been done by the time he quit. He developed lung disease, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), had another stroke and multiple artery clearing operations over the last 20 years.

My dad was always a fighter and lived longer than many doctors told us he would, but on Sept. 5 we were late in the fourth quarter and time was running out. He struggled to breathe, couldn't speak and could barely open his eyes. They told us he would go at any time. He hung on for three more days.

During that time, I sat there holding his hand. I continuously told him that I loved him. I talked to him about everything – life, sports and of course, the Patriots. It's hard to say good-bye. A flicker of hope briefly shined through that first day. He sat up and opened his eyes. He attempted to say 'Hi, Mark,' but couldn't completely get the words out. I would give the world to have one more conversation with my father.

Instead, I have memories. I have moments. I have these binoculars. Steady the hands, aim, focus and click. Tweet it out and reap the benefits.

To be honest, I didn't want to go to the Patriots' regular-season opener against Pittsburgh last Sunday night. About 30 minutes before I was set to leave, my mom called me with the painful news. She also convinced me to go to the game.

"That's what your dad would've wanted."

I was devastated and hung on by a thread. I smiled at the end though. It's when I saw that final score, 33-3.

My dad was born on Nov. 3.

It was always easy for my dad and me to bond over sports. He absolutely loved football. His own career was brief. He stood 5-foot-5 and weighed 110 pounds when he tried out for the football team in Cambridge Rindge and Latin as a freshman.

Paul Daniels played one special teams snap. He was on a return team when a much larger classmate sent him flying off the field in the direction of his coaches. They picked him up off the grass and told him, 'son, this game isn't for you.' Unfortunately, his high school career didn't last much longer. During that year (1961), he was forced to drop out of school to help support his family. He became a mechanic and was the first person in his family to own a car.

But he always loved football, and was always a Patriots fan, adoring Steve Grogan in the '80s. By the 1990s, I watched with him every Sunday. The Patriots weren't good, but he taught me about Bruce Armstrong and Ben Coates, who became my favorite player. I still have a signed photo of Coates in my office that my father gave me.

He also loved watching Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman. When my dad's mother, Dorothy, passed away in 1993, I wrote to Aikman, sending him a copy of my Boy Scouts magazine, Boys Life. I told him about my father and asked him to sign the magazine so I could help him with his mother's passing. Imagine my dad's surprise when it arrived in the mail with Aikman's signature.

As I got older, the Patriots got better. The first championship I ever celebrated with my father was that 2001 team. When I became a beat writer, my dad's collection of sports memorabilia grew. With every Super Bowl trip I made (five, so far) he always requested a Patriots hat, Super Bowl program and game pennant.

With every Super Bowl trip, came more binocular photos – retweeted by the hundreds. He's been there every step of the way with me, whether he knew it or not. He always will be.

Steady the hands, aim, focus and shoot. Tweet. Thanks, Dad.