Former Hurricane star and current Steeler arrested after alleged domestic violence incident

Defensive end Anthony Chickillo runs through drills as the University of Miami Hurricanes hold Pro Day, their local combine for the NFL Draft at Greentree Field in Coral Gables on Wednesday, April 1, 2015. Miami

Former University of Miami star Anthony Chickillo, a linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers, was arrested Sunday due because of an alleged domestic incident with his girlfriend, Canadian Olympic pole vaulter Alysha Newman, who is also a UM alum.

Chickillo was charged with assault, criminal mischief and harassment in Fayette County (Pennsylvania), according to Pennsylvania State Police via NFL.com.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Chickillo was released on a $10,000 bond after being arrested for the incident that started with an “argument over table games at the Lady Luck Casino at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Wharton around 1:40 a.m.”

From there, the argument continued into their hotel room and escalated, according to state police.

Newman told police “Chickillo grabbed her by the arm and pushed her against a wall and door in their room. She punched him in the head, and he pushed her to the ground, smashing her cellphone. She locked herself in a bathroom and waited for police to arrive,” according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

The outlet also reported police found Newman had visible injuries to both arms

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Chickillo told police he pushed Newman, who was an All-American at Miami, down after she punched his head.

Chickillo, 26, did not report to the Steelers practice facility Monday and has an arraignment scheduled for Oct. 30, according to multiple reports.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the league “will look into the (Chickillo) matter.” It is possible Chickillo could be placed on the commissioner’s exempt list and not be allowed to play for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) October 21, 2019

The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported Newman does not face any charges, but police said she will be cited for harassment.

The Steelers were on a bye week. Chickillo signed a two-year, $8 million deal in March.