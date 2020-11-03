Referee explains why pass interference call at end of Giants-Bucs game was overturned

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers escaped with a 25-23 win over the Giants on Monday night, but some fans were calling foul.

With 28 seconds remaining, the Giants scored a touchdown to pull within two points. On the two-point conversion attempt, Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. broke up a pass for Giants running back Dion Lewis in the end zone.

A flag was thrown, seemingly for interference. Was this a penalty? You make the call:

Newsday reporter Tom Rock was the pool reporter who spoke with referee Brad Rogers about picking up the flag, which ended the Giants’ chance at a comeback victory.

“The side judge had the flag thrown on the play and came to the down judge who was on that side of the goal line,” Rogers said. “The communication between the side judge and the down judge was that the defender contacted the receiver simultaneously as the ball came in. And in order to have pass interference, it has to be clearly early and hinder the receiver’s ability to make the catch.”

Rogers also was asked if there was a higher standard to reach when picking up a flag as would be the case in overturning a call in replay.

“You want to make sure it meets the qualifications for pass interference,” Rogers said. “And in our communication on the field, the down judge and the side judge communicated about the action and believed that it was appropriate to pick that flag up.”

Pool report via @TomRock_Newsday with referee Brad Rogers on the 2-point conversion:#TBvsNYG pic.twitter.com/dJ25GVKndw — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) November 3, 2020

