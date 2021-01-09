What the NFL officials said about not allowing Bills’ fumble recovery against Colts

Screengrab of Bradley Gelber Twitter video

In the end, the call didn’t end up costing the Buffalo Bills, but it did leave a whole lot of NFL fans confused.

The Bills beat the Colts 27-24 in an AFC Wild Card game in Buffalo on Saturday but there were some tense moments late. Indianapolis had the ball near the end of the game and was driving.

But the rally seemed to end when the Colts’ Zach Pascal caught a pass as he went to the ground, got up and was stripped of the ball. The Bills recovered, but the officials ruled Pascal down.

Buffalo called timeout, hoping the officials would review this play and they did:

This should be a fumble. Pascal never gives himself up and tries to continue the play. #Bills pic.twitter.com/aJDHBM8hQx — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) January 9, 2021

But the ruling on the field that Pascal was down stood. Fans watching at home were baffled, including Chiefs players.

What?!?!?!?!? — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) January 9, 2021

Are referees blind? — Charvarius Ward (@itslilmooney) January 9, 2021

Wow!!!!!!!! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 9, 2021

My God — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 9, 2021

Boomer Esiason calls out the officials for not calling Pascal’s fumble at the end of a game a fumble... — Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) January 9, 2021

I still have no idea how they didn’t call it a fumble — Howard WGR (@hsimon62) January 9, 2021

Fox Sports’ Rules Analyst Mike Pereira thought it was a fumble:

I was watching that play here in the studios and to me that was a fumble and should’ve been a recovery by Buffalo. — Mike Pereira (@MikePereira) January 9, 2021

Gene Steratore, CBS Sports’ Rules Analyst, thought so too:

IMO, this should've been overturned to a fumble. The visual evidence appears conclusive that the first contact from the Buffalo defender occurs after Zach Pascal's knee is lifted from the ground. Since there's also a clear, immediate recovery, Buffalo would have got the ball. pic.twitter.com/bQ5tkAc1a2 — Gene Steratore (@GeneSteratore) January 9, 2021

And NBC Sports’ Terry McAulay was baffled, too:

The fumble play that was reviewed certainly demands a pool report. I am very confused about.

Runner was not down by contact. Clear recovery. Why did Buffalo get their timeout back? — Terry McAulay (@SNFRules) January 9, 2021

What did the officials say? There was no pool report from the game, but Chris Brown, a reporter for the Bills website, talked with Buffalo safety Jordan Poyer.

Poyer said he “heard the refs thought it was a 50-50 situation.”

Jordan Poyer said he didn't get a good explanation from the officials on what looked like a fumble by Paschal on the final drive when he punched the ball out. Said heard the refs thought it was a 50-50 situation. #Bills — Chris Brown (@ChrisBrownBills) January 9, 2021

NFL Officiating tweeted this explanation: “The ruling on the field is that the runner was down by contact. The was no clear and obvious visual evidence to overturn the ruling, so it stands.”

In #INDvsBUF, the ruling on the field is that the runner was down by contact. The was no clear and obvious visual evidence to overturn the ruling, so it stands. pic.twitter.com/1QmUW2Sjcj — NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) January 9, 2021

No clear evidence? It’s fair to say those watching at home disagreed.