NFL Football- Super Bowl 55 U.S. Air Force bomber flyover

Thee different Air Force Global Strike Command bombers will conduct a first-of-its-kind trifecta flyover during the National Anthem performance at the fifty-fifth Super Bowl, Feb. 7, 2021, over Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.