Photos: See the action from Super Bowl LV-Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up Sunday, February 7, 2021, before Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. theying@wichitaeagle.com

The Kansas City Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl to defend their title they won last year. Watch here for updated photos and videos from the action as the Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is larger than life on the video board as he enters the stadium Sunday, February 7, 2021, before Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Travis Heying theying@wichitaeagle.com

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up on the field Sunday, February 7, 2021, before the start of Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes kneels in prayer next to the goalpost Sunday, February 7, 2021, before Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce warms on the field Sunday, February 7, 2021, before Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, center, warms up with teammates Sunday, February 7, 2021, before Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady warmed up on the field Sunday, February 7, 2021, before Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gets fired up on the field Sunday, February 7, 2021, before Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Travis Heying theying@wichitaeagle.com

Sarah Thomas, the first woman to be part of a Super Bowl officiating crew was on the field Sunday, February 7, 2021, before Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com

Real life fans are interspersed thought the stadium with cutouts Sunday, February 7, 2021, before Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Jill Toyoshiba jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

Kansas City Chiefs players take the field for warmups Sunday, February 7, 2021, before Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Travis Heying theying@wichitaeagle.com

Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Damien Wilson warms up Sunday, February 7, 2021, before Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Jill Toyoshiba jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up on the field Sunday, February 7, 2021, before the start of Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, sits on the bench with staff and teammates Sunday, February 7, 2021, before Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes walks the field Sunday, February 7, 2021, before Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Richs Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com

Real life fans take photos of themselves among the cutout fans in the stands Sunday, February 7, 2021, before the start of Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Travis Heying theying@wichitaeagle.com

Chiefs fans were in the stands Sunday, February 7, 2021, before the start of Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Travis Heying theying@wichitaeagle.com