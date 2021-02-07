A Raider or a Packer? Charles Woodson needed both to reach the Hall of Fame.

Once a Raider always a Raider?

That’s what they say about wearing the silver and black whether it’s in Oakland, Los Angeles or Las Vegas.

Charles Woodson went that one better on his road to football immortality. He was twice a Raider, but he wouldn’t be scheduled for induction in to the Pro Football Hall of Fame had it not been for seven years in the prime of his career with the Green Bay Packers.

The election of Woodson and Tom Flores in 2021 gives the Raiders 29 players in the Hall of Fame, and not all of them made their reputations with the franchise. Some, such as Jerry Rice, Ronnie Lott, Rod Woodson, Warren Sapp and Bob Brown, were late arrivals who enhanced an already rich legacy that had them bound for Canton because of their play with other teams.

Randy Moss and James Lofton were temporary stopovers who weren’t thrilled with being Raiders and then explode elsewhere. Eric Dickerson and Ron Mix were at the end of the line.

Mike Haynes split his career evenly with seven years with New England and seven with the Raiders, distingushing himself as one of the most elegant cover corners with both teams.

The only one who left and came back was Woodson, who played the best football of his career with Green Bay even if it never looked right for him to be wearing No. 21 instead of No. 24. When he returned for a free agent visit at age 36, Woodson found an impromptu parking lot party driven by social media with fans cheering for his return.

“To be here and represent the silver and black in the Hall of Fame means a great deal,” Woodson said Sunday morning during a video teleconference. “I came back for a second round, but I’ve got to tell you, coming back for that second time was very special because of the way Raider nation welcomed me back to the town. Very appreciative to be drafted by the Raiders in ’98, finish in 2015 and wear that silver and black and that “two-four” like the late, great Willie Brown.”

I’ve fielded some social media inquries about whether Woodson “goes in” to the Hall as a Raider or a Packer and the answer is it doesn’t work that way. His presence is a composite of everything he was over for 18 years.

That includes the uber-talented cornerback who felt he didn’t need to prepare, was the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year and the player who was twice-franchised and as a result didn’t come to training camp. The guy who had turt toe, a cracked shoulder and a broken ankle and played just 19 games in his last two seasons.

It’s also the Woodson who found his career at a crossroads in 2006 when there were no takers in free agency other than Green Bay, a place he had no desire to play. Once Woodson adjusted his attitude, he became dominant in a way he never was with the Raiders. Woodson was turned loose to capitalize on his package of coverage skills, tackling, ball-stripping and instinctive play and built the statistical resume necessary for first-ballot election.

Woodson was an NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2009 and a Super Bowl champion 10 years ago, breaking his collarbone before halftime, delivering an impassioned halftime speech and helping will his team to victory from the sideline.

Then it was back to Oakland, where an older but much wiser Woodson played in 48 games at a level which far exceeded that of his teammates on a floundering franchise.

When Woodson left Oakland after two franchise tags had priced him at a rate the Raiders were unwilling to pay, the greener pastures he envisioned did not include a small town in Wisconsin — even if the Packers were willing to pay $52 million over seven years. There was a post-practice talk with coach Mike McCarthy that was equal parts “we want you here” and “get with the program” and Woodson eventually warmed up to the idea.

“Things were kind of rocky at the start, and I think coach McCarthy and everyone else was trying to make my transtion as easy as they could, but I was very reluctant to allow myself to just be a Packer,” Woodson said. “I certainly appreciate them for making me feel welcome when I didn’t want to be welcomed, actually.”

The Hall of Fame news closes the book for Woodson on his football career in a way that will outlive his own lifespan.

“For 40,000 years that bust will last,” Woodson said. “I feel like this means that I’m going to live forever. None of us will see 40,000 years so this is forever. This is immortality.”

———

Flores recognized by LULAC

Flores was saluted Sunday by the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), which advertises itself as the nation’s oldest and largest Latino Civil Rights organization.

The impact Flores has on the Latino community was something he didn’t think much about until the franchise relocated to Los Angeles in 1982.

“When we went to Los Angeles and the communities there embraced me and Jim Plunkett, it gies you some pride and a purpose in life that you can be a leader,” Flores said. “You can be en example. Not necessarily a role model because that should be your father and your uncle and your coach, but an example of what can be done regardless of who you are and where you come from. I’m very proud of that.”

A Central Valley muralist painted a mural of Flores in the city of Sanger where he grew up near Fresno.

———

Candid camera

All of the Hall of Fame inductees had known of their selection for more than a week after each was given a surprise visit by a film crew and HOF president David Baker. Woodson was giving an interview that was set-up when Baker arrived and was moved to tears.

Baker dropped in on Flores and his wife Barbra in their Palm Springs home.

“When (he) stood in the doorway — and he took up the whole doorway — I knew it was real,” Flores said.

Drew Pearson, the former Dallas wide receiver and seniors selection, was summoned to what he thought was a business meeting involving high-rise condiminiums involfing Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Dallas Hall of Fame quarterback Roger Staubach.

NFL Films is producing a show which will air on Feb. 11 which will show the visits to those who were enshrined. Baker said it will air Feb. 11.