Examining the Bucs’ biggest free-agent decisions of the offseason

TAMPA, Fla. — The final slivers of confetti hadn’t yet landed on the Raymond James Stadium turf Sunday evening when the invariable question surrounding the Super Bowl champs arose.

How will Bucs management keep the band together? Or can it?

Though Tampa Bay is projected to have a generous amount of salary-cap space (estimated between ($29-$38 million by cap-analysis web sites), the NFL’s economic realities still suggest any encore performance delivered by the Bucs in 2021 won’t feature the entire ensemble that helped hoist a Lombardi Trophy late Sunday night.

Which isn’t to say the team won’t do its darndest to keep its title team intact.

“I have all the trust in the world in (general manager) Jason (Licht) and what he will do,” coach Bruce Arians said Monday morning.

“These guys, they have a bond. There will be dollars involved, but I think this group is so, so close that sometimes dollars don’t matter. But we’re going to do everything we can to get the dollars right, too, because they earned it.”

As speculation centers on Tampa Bay’s’ immediate future and next season’s salary cap (estimated to be around $180 million), we examine the Bucs’ seven most crucial free-agent decisions of the offseason, ranked in order of re-signing significance.

7. Running back Leonard Fournette

In the span of one wild postseason, Fournette evolved from disillusioned backup to “Playoff Lenny,” amassing 300 rushing yards, 148 receiving yards and four total touchdowns. Problem is, he may have priced himself out of this market.

Fournette, who signed a one-year, $2 million deal with Tampa Bay in early September, still is only 26 and probably earned himself some money — elsewhere — with his playoff effort. For all his late-season production, a logjam still exists in the backfield, where the Bucs remain high on Ronald Jones and love the upside of rookie tailback Ke’Shawn Vaughn.

6. Defensive end Ndamukong Suh

Counting playoffs, this durable 11-year veteran totaled 7.5 sacks and 22 quarterback hits, providing the kind of interior push in Todd Bowles’ 3-4 scheme that allowed the edge guys to flourish. Thing is, Suh just turned 34, and his wife is expecting twins. He might very well be inclined to take the $8 million he earned this year (including a $5 million signing bonus) and become a full-time dad.

5. Tight end Rob Gronkowski

In the immediate wake of his two-touchdown performance in the Super Bowl, Gronkowski — now formally a free agent for the first time in his life — reiterated his desire to remain with longtime pal Tom Brady for at least another year.

“I’ll remain un-retired,” said Gronkowski, who retired following New England’s 2018 title season before joining the Bucs (via trade) last spring. “I’m obviously going to soak this in and see where I’m at in a couple of weeks, but ... I don’t see why I won’t be back.”

Gronkowski, who turns 32 in May, worked off a one-year contract for a $9 million base salary in 2020. A similar deal (or even a modest bump) seems doable, especially considering his value as a receiver and blocker in max-protection packages.

Problem is, the Bucs already have exercised their fifth-year option on O.J. Howard (who missed most of the season with a ruptured Achilles tendon), and would owe he and fellow tight end Cameron Brate roughly a combined $12 million in 2021. Something’s got to give.

4. Kicker Ryan Succop

The Bucs will sooner install Astroturf on their practice fields before letting this 12-year veteran get out of the building. Succop, who set a franchise record with 136 regular-season points and missed only three field goals all season, brought stability to a position bereft of it for years. He earned slightly more than $1 million in 2020 and will get a nice bump in 2021.

3. Inside linebacker Lavonte David

One of the team’s most universally admired players just culminated his five-year deal (which paid him $10.75 million this past season) with a Super Bowl title. Spotrac.com calculates David’s annual market value at $12.7 million.

Will the Bucs be willing to pay such a figure to a 31-year-old with considerable mileage? And how badly does David wish to remain in Tampa? This one will be interesting. He’s still producing at a high level (his 117 regular-season tackles ranked second on the team) and the franchise may be inclined to reward his loyalty — to a degree.

2. Outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett

Following his breakthrough 2019 season (19.5 sacks), Barrett signed a one-year deal (for slightly less than $16 million) under the franchise tender, then mostly flourished again, especially in the playoffs (four sacks, eight quarterback hits).

Forget another franchise tag, unless the Bucs are willing to alienate him and pay 120 percent of his 2020 salary (per NFL guidelines). Barrett, 28, will want long-term security. Considering his status on the free-agent food chain, he’ll likely get it.

“I know there isn’t another place I’d rather be,” Barrett said right after the Super Bowl. “I’m pretty sure my agent is going to talk to them; we’re going to talk and we’re going to find a quick solution to this because I know I found a home here.”

1. Wide receiver Chris Godwin

Possibly the primary candidate for the franchise tag. A proven commodity at only 25, Godwin, who had 65 regular-season catches and a huge playoff effort (five receptions, 110 yards) in Green Bay, is poised for an immense raise — somewhere.

He played for slightly more than $2.1 million this past season, and Spotrac.com calculates his annual market value at $17.2 million. Dilemma here is, the Bucs already are paying big money to fellow elite receiver Mike Evans, whose 2021 cap number stands just shy of $17 million.

Apply the tag to Godwin, and you’re paying him nearly the same amount. That’s a daunting price for two receivers. Then again, consider the payoff.