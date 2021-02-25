2021 NFL mock draft: Three rounds

I never do trades in my mock drafts. Bless the analysts who do, but my spidey sense is tingling.

There could be a lot of wheeling and dealing come late April. Especially with so many teams in the market for a quarterback.

The hot spots I'll be watching the rest of the way:

The draft really begins with the Jets and the No. 2 overall pick. Sticking with Sam Darnold would allow them to auction it off to the most quarterback-needy team willing to meet their demands.The Dolphins will have to include the No. 3 and 18 picks in a package (amongst other assets) if they want Deshaun Watson.It would make sense to move down and stockpile some picks if the Falcons decide to pass on a quarterback at No. 4.The Bengals will likely have to move up if they hope to land offensive tackle Penei Sewell. Otherwise, it would make sense for them to trade down if he's off the board before they pick at No. 5.The Panthers (No. 8), Patriots (No. 15), Football Team (No. 19), Steelers (No. 24) and Saints (No. 28) could all make moves to secure a top tier quarterback. New England and Washington could also be in business for a receiver. Pittsburgh might be willing to move up if they target a specific offensive lineman.

THE PREAMBLE

The NFL draft has become a nice appetizer before our main course in September. A mock version of said draft is meant to educate, and even entertain. At very least, it helps you pass the time.

This is an attempt at identifying the best players available in this season's draft class, and which teams they match up well with considering the updated draft order (according to NFL.com).

The closer we get to draft day, the more I attempt to match what teams will actually do with their draft picks as opposed to what I believe they should do.

Last season, I was the fourth most accurate (out of 109) NFL draft prognosticator according to The Huddle Report (most accurate in print). I'm seventh over the past five years.

Here's my updated 2021 NFL mock draft, now through three rounds:

FIRST ROUND

1. Jacksonville (1-15) — Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson, Jr.

Urban Meyer isn't taking someone else here, especially another quarterback. The rebuild will get a boost with three other picks in the top 50. The Heisman runner-up is a good start and a much better building block than Blake Bortles or Blaine Gabbert. Lawrence underwent surgery on his left shoulder last week in California. He expressed on social media he was "Excited for rehab" after the procedure and will likely be ready for training camp. Top needs: QB, OT, CB

2. N.Y. Jets (2-14) — Zach Wilson, QB, BYU, Jr.

Everything I'm seeing indicates the Jets are trying to move Sam Darnold, which means a quarterback will be the pick here, unless they flip the booty gained from Darnold (and a bunch of others) for Watson. This selection would almost certainly be a part of that deal. There's already been "anonymous" reports questioning Wilson's character and leadership. On the flip side, some teams reportedly have Wilson above Lawrence on their draft board. 'Tis the season. I find his arm talent and improvisational skills equally impressive. Top needs: QB, Edge, DB

3. Miami from Houston (4-12) — Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU, Jr.

It's scary that a 10-win team with such a good coach and plenty of young talent also has four picks in the top 50. The Dolphins are desperate for wide receivers who can get open. A lot of people are forgetting how good Chase, the 2019 Biletnikoff Award winner, actually was during the Tigers national title run as a 19 year old. Remember, Justin Jefferson was considered Robin to Chase's Batman. Top needs: WR, OL, LB

4. Atlanta (4-12) — Justin Fields, QB, Ohio St., Jr.

I imagine new GM Terry Fontenot will want to target Matt Ryan's heir apparent, especially if Wilson or Fields are still available. Last time the Falcons had a top-five pick, they took Ryan third overall in 2008. Fields' heroic performance in the Sugar Bowl against Clemson is more indicative of the player's potential than his questionable decision making against Northwestern and Indiana. Top needs: Edge, S, RB

5. Cincinnati (4-11-1) — Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon, Jr.

It could be seen as a personal affront to Joe Burrow if owner/GM Mike Brown doesn't pick an offensive lineman in the first round. Sewell being available here would be a best-case scenario for the Bengals. The 2019 Outland Trophy winner — he opted out last season due to the threat of COVID-19 — isn't flawless, but his ceiling is as high as they come (he'll be 21 in October). Sewell produced the single highest graded season as a sophomore Pro Football Focus ever recorded for a Power 5 offensive tackle. Top needs: OL, CB, DL

6. Philadelphia (4-11-1) — Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama, Jr.

Is it me or does it seem like the Eagles are always in need of help at receiver? I don't suspect Waddle's broken ankle will impact his draft stock much. He's already healed and was off to an incredible start — 25 receptions, 557 yards and four touchdowns in four games — after showing promise as a sophomore receiver and return man. A healthy Waddle is the most explosive all-around athlete at receiver in this class. Top needs: WR, CB, LB

7. Detroit (5-11) — Micah Parsons, LB, Penn St., Jr.

New head coach Dan Campbell is going to find the cupboard completely bare at linebacker. Parsons is another elite prospect who opted out of the 2020 season, citing "the potential risk to the health and well-being" of his young son. I haven't come across any bitten knee caps in studying Parsons, but I know he makes plays all over the field, tackles anybody within reach and occasionally some who aren't. Top needs: WR, LB, Edge

8. Carolina (5-11) — Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech, Jr.

A quarterback isn't out of the question here. The Panthers missed out on Matthew Stafford and are currently trying to pry Watson away from the Texans. Parsons or a corner would make a lot of sense here as well. Farley is a physical press corner with elite athleticism and size (6-foot-2, 207 pounds) who didn't play this season due to COVID. Top needs: OL, LB, CB

9. Denver (5-11) — Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama, Jr.

Most cornerbacks on the Broncos roster will be free agents after this season. Surtain, a former five-star recruit, has NFL DNA (father was an All-Pro corner who played 11 seasons) and prototypical traits. He isn't a burner, but that's picking nits when we're discussing the SEC Defensive Player of the Year. Top needs: CB, Edge, OT

10. Dallas (6-10) — Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech, Sr.

Injuries and age are starting to erode what was once the Cowboys greatest strength, it's offensive line. Darrisaw could definitely find his way into the top 10 if he tests as well as I believe he will during the draft process. Top needs: OL, DB, DT

11. N.Y. Giants (6-10) — DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama, Sr.

Golden Tate is a potential cap casualty (the Giants would save $8.5 million if he's cut after June 1). The Heisman winner actually had a better statistical season than 2020 first-rounders Henry Ruggs and Jerry Jeudy last year — who both were top-15 picks — leading the Crimson Tide with 1,256 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. Smith took his game to another level after Waddle was sidelined — he had 1,300 yards on 72 receptions and 19 touchdowns in his last eight games. The only blemish is his size. Top needs: OL, WR, Edge

12. San Francisco (6-10) — Rashawn Slater, OL, Northwestern, Sr.

Regardless of who the quarterback is, the interior offensive line needs to be upgraded. Slater opted out this season due to COVID, but handled the mighty Chase Young as a junior while playing left tackle and didn't allow a single sack the entire season. He's versatile and talented enough to play all five offensive line positions. Top needs: OL, DB, DT

13. L.A. Chargers (7-9) — Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida, Jr.

Pitts could prove to hard to pass on if he's available, especially if resigning Hunter Henry proves too difficult. The Mackey Award winner is a matchup nightmare. He's definitely more receiver than complete tight end, but he's a valuable chess piece either way — his 17.9 yards per reception and 12 touchdowns in only eight games are indicative of that. Top needs: OL, CB, Edge

14. Minnesota (7-9) — Kwity Paye, Edge, Michigan, Sr.

Coach Mike Zimmer didn't hold back when he called his defense the "worst one I've ever had." Paye is already an impressive run defender against the spread offense, which is becoming increasingly important in the NFL, and there are athletic indicators he will continue to improve as a pass rusher. Top needs: DL, S, G

15. New England (7-9) — Christian Barmore, DL, Alabama, So.

This could certainly be a quarterback, but I believe the Patriots would prefer a veteran and they have plenty of cap space to address their lack of offensive weapons. Deatrich Wise Jr. and Lawrence Guy are both free agents with not much depth behind them. Most analysts considered Barmore a potential first-rounder on upside alone. He gave everyone a glimpse of that high ceiling by dominating Notre Dame and Ohio State — two of the best offensive lines in the nation — in the College Football Playoffs. Top needs: QB, WR, DT

16. Arizona (8-8) — Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina, Jr.

All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to become a free agent and will likely want another big contract. Horn — his father Joe was a Pro Bowl wide receiver — is a very talented, uber-aggressive press corner with elite speed, good size (6-foot-1, 205 pounds) and can make plays in run support. Top needs: CB, OL, Edge

17. Las Vegas (8-8) — Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU, Jr.

For as much draft capital as the Raiders have spent recently on their defense, you'd expect better results by now. There have been flashes, but nothing concrete yet. The secondary, especially, has been atrocious. Moehrig's skillset is scheme-proof. He's a hard hitter who led all safeties in pass breakups in each of the past two seasons. Top needs: DT, G, CB

18. Miami (10-6) — Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame, Sr.

Jerome Baker needs a running mate at linebacker to help the Dolphins defense become an elite unit. Owusu-Koramoah is an explosive athlete who can make plays from sideline-to-sideline. The ACC Defensive Player of the Year also won the Butkus Award (nation's top linebacker) and was a consensus All-American. Top needs: WR, OL, LB

19. Washington (7-9) — Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota St., So.

I'm going to go out on a limb here and say Taylor Heinicke isn't the quarterback of the future for the Football Team. A showcase game against Central Arkansas didn't really do Lance's draft stock any favors, but there's too much arm talent and playmaking ability to deny here. The measurables check every box. It wouldn't be shocking if he is selected much higher. Top needs: QB, WR, LB

20. Chicago (8-8) — Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota, Jr.

Allen Robinson likely already has one foot out the door as a pending free agent. Bateman is a big receiver (6-2, 210) with great hands and an excellent route-runner who was eighth in the country with 20.3 yards per catch in 2019. Top needs: QB, WR, Edge

21. Indianapolis (11-5) — Gregory Rousseau, Edge, Miami, So.

I expected the Colts to be aggressive seeking their next quarterback in the trade market and they didn't disappoint. The next biggest priority is to continue building their pass rush. It's been almost two decades since a Hurricane defensive end was taken in the first round (Jerome McDougle in 2003). Rousseau finished with 15.5 sacks in 13 games as a redshirt freshman, but opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns. Top needs: Edge, WR, CB

22. Tennessee (11-5) — Jaelan Phillips, Edge, Miami, Jr.

The Titans finished with only 19 sacks this season — only the Bengals and Jaguars had fewer. Phillips stepped up in Rousseau's absence after transferring from UCLA. The former highly-touted recruit is a relentless pass rusher who produced eight sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss in 10 games as a Hurricane. Top needs: DL, CB, WR

23. N.Y. Jets from Seattle (12-4) — Azeez Ojulari, Edge, Georgia, So.

If past is prologue, once head coach Robert Saleh has his quarterback situation figured out, he'll focus on building a pass rush. Ojulari was a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award (the nation's top defensive player) with 8.5 sacks, 12.5 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and 25 quarterback hurries. He's only scratching the surface of his talent. Top needs: QB, Edge, DB

24. Pittsburgh (12-4) — Najee Harris, RB, Alabama, Sr.

The Steelers are facing difficult decisions at almost every major position after this season, but it was clear they were a one-dimensional offense down the stretch. Harris has evolved into an all-around threat. Of course, he's a powerful runner with his size (6-foot-2, 230 pounds), but he's also developed into a great receiver out of the backfield and he's very capable in pass-protection. Top needs: OT, RB, LB

25. Jacksonville from L.A. Rams (10-6) — Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas, Jr.

Cam Robinson is a free agent and Cosmi is likely an upgrade anyways. You can't develop a young quarterback if you don't have a decent offensive line. It's science. Cosmi dominated in 26 games at right tackle as a sophomore. He did the same at left tackle this season. Top needs: QB, OT, CB

26. Cleveland (11-5) — Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa, Jr.

The Browns need to upgrade their pass rush outside of Myles Garrett, but they also need to improve their linebacker corps. Collins has the size (6-4, 260), athleticism and positional flexibility that will cause most defensive coordinators to drool. He received the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, awarded by the Football Writers Association of America to the top defensive player in college football. Top needs: LB, S, DT

27. Baltimore (11-5) — Jayson Oweh, Edge, Penn St., So.

Yannick Ngakoue and Matt Judon will be free agents in a few weeks. Oweh is raw, but explosive and talented enough to be a designated pass rusher on day one. Top needs: Edge, WR, OL

28. New Orleans (12-4) — Mac Jones, QB, Alabama, Jr.

The verdict is still out on if Drew Brees' successor is currently on the roster with Taysom Hill showing his upside against Atlanta, but regressing against Denver and losing to Philadelphia. Jameis Winston is also a possibility, but Jones fits Sean Payton's system perfectly. He certainly benefitted from a great supporting cast in Tuscaloosa, but he's an accurate, decisive passer who finished third in the Heisman Trophy race and earned positive reviews for his week of practices at the Senior Bowl. Top needs: QB, DB, WR

29. Green Bay (13-3) — Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida, Sr.

They will get Aaron Rodgers a wide receiver this time around if the Packers front office knows what is good for them. Toney's explosiveness would pair nicely with All-World Davante Adams. Top needs: LB, WR, CB

30. Buffalo (13-3) — Joseph Ossai, Edge, Texas, Jr.

Trent Murphy is a free agent and Mario Addison may end up a cap casualty — cutting Addison would save the Bills $8.2 million if he's released after June 1. Ossai is the best of both worlds. He's a relentless pass rusher, but is also capable of being impactful against the run and in pass coverage. Top needs: DL, G, CB

31. Kansas City (14-2) — Alijah Vera-Tucker, OL, USC, Jr.

The greatness of Patrick Mahomes has made up for the mediocrity of his offensive line since he became the starter. Vera-Tucker was one of the best offensive tackles in the country, but could also shine on the interior in the NFL. Top needs: OL, Edge, LB

32. Tampa Bay (11-5) — Daviyon Nixon, DL, Iowa, Jr.

Ndamukong Suh, Rakeem Nunez-Roches and Steve McLendon will all be free agents. Nixon, the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, was a consensus All-American and would create a dominant duo for the champs in the middle with Vita Vea. Top needs: DT, Edge, LB

SECOND ROUND

33. Jacksonville — Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern, Jr.

34. N.Y. Jets — Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse, Jr.

35. Atlanta — Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson, Sr.

36. Miami from Houston — Wyatt Davis, OG, Ohio St., Jr.

37. Philadelphia — Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri, Jr.

38. Cincinnati — Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida St., Jr.

39. Carolina — Kyle Trask, QB, Florida, Sr.

40. Denver — Carlos Basham Jr., Edge, Wake Forest, Sr.

41. Detroit — Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue, So.

42. N.Y. Giants — Teven Jenkins, OL, Oklahoma St., Sr.

43. San Francisco — Tay Gowan, CB, Central Florida, Sr.

44. Dallas — Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia, Jr.

45. Jacksonville from Minnesota — Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn St., Jr.

46. New England — Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss, Jr.

47. L.A. Chargers — Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame, Sr.

Three of the Chargers five starters on the offensive line are scheduled to be free agents — and injured Pro-Bowler Mike Pouncey retired. Eichenberg has one of the highest floors at tackle in this draft class. He hasn't allowed a single sack the past two seasons. Top needs: OL, CB, Edge

48. Las Vegas — Trey Smith, OL, Tennessee, Sr.

49. Arizona — Alex Leatherwood, OL, Alabama, Sr.

50. Miami — Richie Grant, S, Central Florida, Sr.

51. Washington — Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU, Jr.

52. Chicago — Payton Turner, Edge, Houston, Sr.

53. Tennessee — Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio St., Jr.

54. Indianapolis — Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma St., Sr.

55. Pittsburgh — Jaylen Mayfield, OT, Michigan, Jr.

56. Seattle — Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford, Sr.

Shaquill Griffin and Quinton Dunbar are both unrestricted free agents. Adebo is a first-round talent who is strong in press coverage and smart in zone. He has prototypical size and plenty of speed to keep up with the burners. Top needs: Edge, CB, C

57. L.A. Rams — Joe Tryon, Edge, Washington, Jr.

Leonard Floyd has finally fulfilled his potential, but he also only signed a one-year deal. Tryon opted out, but his 2019 tape and production — eight sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss in 13 games — plus his versatility and explosiveness could make him a borderline first-rounder. Top needs: Edge, LB, OL

58. Baltimore — Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC, Jr.

59. Cleveland — Jevon Holland, S, Oregon, Jr.

60. New Orleans — Ar'Darius Washington, S, TCU, So.

61. Buffalo — Landon Dickerson, OL, Alabama, Sr.

62. Green Bay — Jabril Cox, LB, LSU, Sr.

63. Kansas City — Ronnie Perkins, Edge, Oklahoma, Jr.

64. Tampa Bay — Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina, Sr.

THIRD ROUND

65. Jacksonville — Rashad Weaver, Edge, Pittsburgh, Sr.

66. N.Y. Jets — Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina, Jr.

67. Houston — Jamien Sherwood, S, Auburn, Jr.

The Texans entire defense needs to be overhauled, but their defensive backfield especially needs an influx of talent. Sherwood is a big, explosive tackling machine whose athleticism makes him an asset in coverage as well. Top needs: Edge, DB, LB

68. Atlanta — Elijah Molden, CB, Washington, Sr.

69. Cincinnati — Alim McNeill, DL, NC State, Jr.

70. Philadelphia — Aaron Robinson, CB, Central Florida, Sr.

71. Denver — Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota St., Sr.

72. Detroit — Cameron Sample, Edge, Tulane, Sr.

73. Carolina — Cameron McGrone, LB, Michigan, So.

74. Washington from San Francisco — Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama, Sr.

75. Dallas — Marvin Wilson, DL, Florida St., Sr.

76. N.Y. Giants — Patrick Jones II, Edge, Pittsburgh, Sr.

77. New England (pick forfeited)

78. L.A. Chargers — Israel Mukuamu, CB, South Carolina, Jr.

Chris Harris and Casey Heyward aren't getting any younger while the Chargers best cover corner from last season, Michael Davis, is a free agent. Mukuamu has rare size for the position — he's 6-foot-4, 205 pounds. Some may think his size translates better at safety — and he's proven to be very capable of playing the position — but he's showcased the speed and flexibility to handle vertical routes against the speediest receivers. Regardless, the versatility will play well in today's NFL. Top needs: OL, CB, Edge

79. Minnesota — Ben Cleveland, OL, Georgia, Sr.

80. Arizona — Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami, Jr.

81. Las Vegas — Tyler Shelvin, DL, LSU, Jr.

82. Miami — Michael Carter, RB, North Carolina, Sr.

83. Washington — Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia, Jr.

84. Chicago — Josh Myers, OL, Ohio St., Jr.

85. Philadelphia from Indianapolis — Creed Humphrey, OL, Oklahoma, Jr.

86. Tennessee — Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina, Jr.

87. N.Y. Jets from Seattle — Walker Little, OT, Stanford, Sr.

88. Pittsburgh — Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky, Jr.

89. Detroit from L.A. Rams — Levi Onwuzurike, DL, Washington, Sr.

90. Cleveland — Osa Odighizuwa, DL, UCLA, Sr.

91. Minnesota from Baltimore — Paris Ford, S, Pittsburgh, Jr.

92. Cleveland from New Orleans — Sage Surratt, WR, Wake Forest, Jr.

93. Green Bay — Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse, Jr.

94. Buffalo — Thomas Graham Jr., CB, Oregon, Sr.

95. Kansas City — Tutu Atwell, WR, Louisville, Jr.

96. Tampa Bay — Cade Johnson, WR, South Dakota St., Sr.