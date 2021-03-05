Raiders will release Richie Incognito, but for how long?

Richie Incognito, the veteran left guard who got a career re-start with the Raiders, will be released in advance of the start of the new league year.

The question is whether he’ll get another re-start with the Raiders down the line.

Incognito’s pending release was first reported by NFL Media and confimred by a team source.

The Raiders are reportedly also releasing starting right guard Gabe Jackson but have yet to confirm his departure or file the transaction with the NFL.

Incognito turns 38 in July and played in just two games last season, departing with an Achilles’ injury that he attempted to rehab. He was eventually placed on injured reserve and had surgery, making it essentially a lost season.

By releasing Incognito, the Raiders will clear another $5 million in salary from the books. Incognito signed a two-year contract before last season after coming back in 2019 on what general manager Mike Mayock called a “prove it” deal following a year out of football in the wake of the death of his father.

Incognito at the time admitted to substance abuse issues and sought counseling. He missed the first two games of the 2019 season on suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy from issues stemming from an incident at an Arizona funeral home after his father passed away.

Before the team left for Las Vegas, Incognito said he felt good physically, wanted to continue with the Raiders and didn’t rule out playing until age 40.

While Incognito will be free to sign with another team, it’s conceivable he can return once the dust settles during free agency and the NFL draft as the Raiders build their 2021 roster. He remains a favorite of coach Jon Gruden and offensive line coach Tom Cable in terms of work ethic and the attitude he brings to the position group.

A four-time Pro Bowl selection, Incognito is a veteran of 14 seasons with the Rams, Dolphins, Buffalo and the Raiders. Besides missing the 2017 season due to personal issues, he also sat out 2014 after being suspended by Miami for conduct detrimental to the team for his treatment of teammate Jonathan Martin.