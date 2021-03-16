Ron Cook: Steelers show they have belief that current regime can right the ship

In sports, it’s completely normal to want the next guy. The next quarterback. The next coach. The next general manager.

Everybody wants what they don’t have.

Everybody thinks the next guy will be better.

I get that.

But sometimes, it’s better to appreciate what you do have.

Ben Roethlisberger still can play at a high level. He will give the Steelers their best chance of winning next season. A piece of advice to those who want to see Roethlisberger retire: Be careful what you wish. Remember the 20 years between Terry Bradshaw and Roethlisberger.

Mike Tomlin is a really good coach, one of the top three or four in the NFL. He turned 49 Monday. It’s hard to believe he’s getting ready for his 15th season with the Steelers. He’s a football lifer — a football junkie, if you will. It’s easy to imagine him coaching until he’s 65 or 70. Hopefully, that will be with the Steelers. If Art Rooney II is smart, he will give Tomlin another contract extension this summer.

Kevin Colbert has done fine work as the Steelers’ general manager since 2000. The announcement Monday that he has signed a one-year contract extension through at least the 2022 NFL draft might be the only good news the team has this week as free agency gets started. It’s great news, actually.

Colbert is on a very short list of Pittsburgh general managers who have built a championship team in the past 40 years. The Penguins’ Craig Patrick, Ray Shero and Jim Rutherford are the others. Like Patrick and Rutherford, Colbert has done it twice.

Colbert faces a challenging offseason. He must replace Hall of Fame-caliber center Maurkice Pouncey and rebuild the offensive line. He’s going to lose stars Bud Dupree and JuJu Smith-Schuster to free agency, perhaps as soon as Wednesday. He also must find a running game after the Steelers had the worst one in the NFL last season.

Signing a significant free agent is unlikely for Colbert because the Steelers are in a bad spot with the salary cap. He needs to bring in another strong draft class. His history with the draft, though not perfect, is pretty darn good. Last year, despite not having a No. 1 pick because of his shrewd trade for Minkah Fitzpatrick, the team was able to add Chase Claypool, Alex Highsmith and Kevin Dotson. All three started games last season as rookies and will be full-time starters next season.

Longer term, Colbert’s work will be just as difficult, if not more so. He must figure out a way to sign T.J. Watt to a contract extension that might make Watt the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history. Fitzpatrick also will be due a new contract soon. Then, there’s the Roethlisberger situation. He will retire one day, perhaps after next season. Finding the next franchise quarterback won’t be easy. Again, see those 20 years between Bradshaw and Roethlisberger.

I am not the least bit surprised that Colbert, 64 and working on a year-to-year basis, signed on again despite the heavy workload.

Like Roethlisberger and Tomlin, Colbert was embarrassed by how last season ended. He might have been considering retirement when the Steelers were 11-0 and on their way to the 10th division title during his time as general manager, but those thoughts had to disappear after the team lost four of its final five regular season games and was humiliated by the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field in its first playoff game. Colbert wasn’t going to go out like that. He is too much of a competitor. He has too much pride to leave a mess for his successor.

“We’ve been able to accomplish some great things, but my determination to help the Steelers reach our ultimate goal — to win another Super Bowl — has never been greater,” Colbert said Monday in a statement.

I see that drive in the man.

No, I’m not at all sure Colbert can construct another championship club before he is done with the Steelers. But I’m just as unsure another general manager would do a better job.

I’ll take my chances with Colbert.