Vikings add Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson, source confirms

MINNEAPOLIS — Perennial Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson is headed to the Vikings, according to a league source.

The 10-year veteran, who had spent his whole career with the Cardinals, joins a young secondary in Minnesota. The Vikings leaned heavily on rookies Jeff Gladney and Cameron Dantzler last season.

Peterson is the second major signing for the Vikings defense as free agency officially opened Wednesday. The team agreed to terms with nose tackle Dalvin Tomlinson on Monday.

Peterson, 30, has been named to eight Pro Bowls and is a three-time first team All-Pro. He was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2011 draft out of LSU, where he played with the older brother of Vikings rookie receiver Justin Jefferson.

He missed six games in the 2019 season, but has started every other game of his career, collecting 28 interceptions.