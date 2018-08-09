C.J. Prosise is hurt again. Seahawks GM says hip injury kept him out of preseason opener

The sun rose. The sun set. And C.J. Prosise got hurt again.
Seahawks general manager John Schneider said on the team radio network’s pregame show before Thursday’s preseason opener against Indianapolis that Prosise was not playing because of a hip injury.
That could explain why Seattle signed undrafted rookie running back Gerald Holmes from Michigan State on Wednesday.
Prosise, entering his third year since the Seahawks drafted him in the third round out of Notre Dame to be a pass-catching third-down back, has been healthy enough to be active for just 11 of 32 regular-season games to begin his NFL career.
This is his seventh different injury in his 28 months on the team.
Last season he didn’t touch the ball in a game after the loss at Tennessee in week three, late September. That was because of what coach Pete Carroll called a “significant ankle” injury.
Last weekend I asked Carroll how he thought his running backs would produce this season in new coordinator Brian Schottenheimer’s run-base, throw-to-back offense.
“Well, just to have the running backs there when we play will be really nice. Just showing up would be good,” Carroll said.
“We’ve had it pretty difficult the past couple of years and this is a really exciting group because there’s depth and there’s competition and there’s youth and there’s power and strength and speed and all that stuff. It’s a good group, but it’s always a big asset when you have versatility and you can do things with your guys.
“I mean, I’ve said it a million times to you guys but we’re always looking for the unique qualities that they have and when they have those kinds of special additional abilities other than just running the football or pass (protecting), it just opens up so much. C.J. is a good example of that. When C.J. was healthy, you go back to the Philadelphia game and the Patriots game (in 2016 on consecutive weekends in November) when he’s had a chance to really contribute, we’ve used him in a number of ways and we don’t have any problem knowing how to do that.
‘We’ve just got to keep the guys out there that have that kind of dynamic.”
