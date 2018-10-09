Pete Carroll on Seahawks’ prep for game Sunday in London, including keeping players awake once they get there for sleep schedule
Coach Pete Carroll on the extensive planning Seahawks have done for Sunday’s game in London against the Raiders. He’s forcing players to stay awake all day after they get there to set an England sleep schedule.
Seahawks DE Frank Clark talks about his first career interception, having "noodle legs" after food poisoning sidelined him during practice this week, and Seattle's 33-21 loss to the Rams on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2018 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.
Seahawks All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner, a native of Southern California, says he “definitely” has been looking forward to Sunday game against the Rams after what Los Angeles did to Seattle in December, winning 42-7.