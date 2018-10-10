Def coor Ken Norton Jr. on Seahawks rookie Tre Flowers, and on his time coaching the Raiders’ defense

Defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. talks about the progress of Seahawks rookie cornerback Tre Flowers, and on his time as the Raiders’ defensive coordinator through last season.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The News Tribune App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service