Still-hurting K.J. Wright inactive. So are Seahawks Dion Jordan, forgotten C.J. Prosise

Pete Carroll wouldn’t say so yet, but K.J. Wright has obviously had a setback in his return from summer knee surgery.
The Seahawks left their Pro Bowl linebacker inactive for Thursday night’s crucial game against the Green Bay Packers because of ongoing issues in his repaired left knee. Wright started last weekend at the Los Angeles Rams but had to leave that game because of pain.
That was his third start of the season. The 29-year-old missed the first six games following arthroscopic knee surgery in late August. He was expected to return within a month, but he missed two months.
His contract ends after this season. He has said he wants to end his career with Seattle.
Be the first to know.
No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story.
#ReadLocal
Seattle has been in nickel defense, five defensive backs with only two instead of the base three linebackers, upwards of 80 percent of the time even since Wright has returned. The Seahawks were likely to use extra defensive back Justin Coleman and then Barkevious Mingo as the second linebacker most of the time Thursday, too.
Carroll wouldn’t comment Wednesday when asked if Wright had sustained a setback in his return from the knee surgery.
Dion Jordan was inactive with more issues in his knee that’s limited the defensive end for three years. Jordan missed his third of Seattle’s nine games this season.
Special-teams mainstay Neiko Thorpe was inactive. He had been questionable to play with a groin injury.
Delano Hill missed the game with a quadriceps injury. He played extensively against the Rams last weekend when strong safety Bradley McDougald had to leave the game. McDougald’s knee had rebounded well in this short week between games and he started again Thursday night.
The other inactive Seahawks were healthy scratches: barely used running back C.J. Prosise, who had one carry for minus-3 yards on two snaps against the Rams, backup guard Ethan Pocic and undrafted rookie defensive tackle Poona Ford.
Jordan Simmons, who made his first career start last weekend at Los Angeles because right guard D.J. Fluker was hurt, was the backup guard active Thursday night as Fluker returned to starting.
Nazair Jones was active on the defensive line for the first time in three games, and only the second time since September.
Three Packers starters were out injured: former University of Washington cornerback Kevin King, wide receiever Randall Cob and outside linebacker Nick Perry.
Comments