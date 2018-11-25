Seahawks game day in Carolina: Suddenly they entirely control playoff fate; Doug Baldwin active

It’s all right here for the Seahawks.
After being 6 minutes away from a home loss to Green Bay 10 days ago that would have put them on the brink of elimination from the NFC playoff race, the Seahawks rallied to beat the Packers. Now they have a chance Sunday afternoon at Bank of America Stadium to not only stay in the middle of that race but to leapfrog into the first wild-card position in the conference.
The Panthers entered this game day having lost two in a row and holding a half-game lead on idle Washington (6-5) and one-game lead on Seattle for a wild-card spot. Minnesota (5-4-1) is a half-game ahead of the Seahawks for the sixth seed, the second and latter wild-card place. The Vikings host the desperate Packers Sunday night.
Seattle hosts San Francisco (2-8) next week, then Minnesota on Dec. 10.
CYBER MONDAY SALE!
Only $20 for a full year of digital access! Hurry! Offer ends Monday!
#ReadLocal
With six games including this one against Cam Newton and the Panthers remaining in the regular season, the Seahawks have their postseason fate entirely under their control. For now, anyway.
“We’re right in the midst of everything,” Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson said. “We’re right in the midst of where we want to go and where we can go.”
Sunday began foggy after a cool night in Charlotte. The fog was burning off before the game, with temperatures in the mid-50s.
Doug Baldwin was active and in full uniform catching passes from Wilson on the field before the game. Then he was in the starting offense during team pregame drills. The Seahawks had listed their Pro Bowl wide receiver as questionable to play. He got a groin injury in practice on Tuesday.
Reserve middle linebacker Austin Calitro was the starting weakside linebacker, as expected, with Pro Bowl veteran K.J. Wright (recovering from August knee surgery) missing his eighth of 11 games this season.
SEAHAWKS GAMEDAY
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (5-5) at CAROLINA PANTHERS (6-4)
Sunday, 10 a.m., Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
Line: Panthers by 3.
TV: Fox/Ch. 13 Radio: 710-AM, 97.3-FM
The series: The Seahawks lead the regular-season series 6-3. That includes a 40-7 win in Seattle in December 2016. Carolina won the last meeting in Charlotte, 31-24 in the NFC divisional playoffs in January 2016. The Panthers took a 24-0 lead in the first half then hung on en route to their appearance in Super Bowl 50.
SEATTLE’S KEYS TO VICTORY
Contain Cam: .Every game against Carolina begins and ends with one must: stop Newton from running wild. He remains the NFL’s rushing leader among quarterbacks. And first-year Panthers offensive coordinator Norv Turner, a veteran play caller, has been maximizing Newton’s running and size on read options and other QB keepers. At 6 feet 5 and 250 pounds, Newton has the power to run over tacklers. The Seahawks have mostly contained him while winning four of six regular-season games against Newton. He’s completed just 52 percent of his throws against Seattle for a career passer rating of 69.8. Those are his worst marks against any foe. The Seahawks have to keep that up again on Sunday to win.
Take shots deep: After establishing tailback Chris Carson’s runs again early, the Seahawks will likely seek big plays on throws from Wilson to Tyler Lockett down the field. Carolina’s defense has allowed 23 touchdown passes in 10 games, third-most in the league. Lockett has seven TD catches already his career high for an entire season. Wilson has come to trust him at the goal line, often throwing the ball up in coverage and letting the small but shifty and crafty Lockett beat his defender. Expect multiple attempts at doing that again on Sunday.
Spy and follow: The Seahawks’ defense will likely use a spy to follow Newton wherever he goes. That’s the job of All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner. One report this week says Wagner has yet to miss a tackle this season. Coach Pete Carroll said he doesn’t know about that. But if Wagner keeps that number intact while tracking and tackling Newton on Sunday, if he keeps his standout play going from the last month, the Seahawks are probably going to beat the Panthers. But it’s not just Newton Seattle must tackle. Carolina is employing running back Christian McCaffrey in multiple ways all over the field. He leads the Panthers with 632 yards and four touchdowns running. He also leads them with 60 catches—19 more than their second-leading receiver, Devin Funchess—with four more touchdowns through the air. This time, stopping Newton alone won’t be enough for the Seahawks to beat Carolina.
The pick: Seahawks, 28-24. Chris Carson does enough in Seattle’s ground game early to set up decisive plays from Wilson to Lockett and others down the field, while its defense does just enough to slow Newton and McCaffrey.
PRIME NUMBERS
SEATTLE
No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Year
32 Chris Carson RB 5-11 222 second
If he gets going early again vs. the NFL’s 8th-ranked run defense, Wilson will get big plays deep vs CAR’s suspect coverage
16 Tyler Lockett WR 5-10 182 fourth
With Baldwin hurting and Carolina iffy in deep coverage, he’s going to get chances to add to his career-high 7 TD catches through 10 games.
54 Bobby Wagner MLB 6-0 245 seventh
When Seahawks have contained Newton in the past, Wagner’s been key. .
CAROLINA
No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Year
1 Cam Newton QB 6-5 248 eighth
Always the key man in Carolina’s offense, the guy Seattle must contain first and last
22 Christian McCaffrey RB 5-11 205 second
Newton has a do-it-all weapon now. Not only Panthers’ leading rusher but also leading receiver with 60 catches
97 Mario Addison DE 6-3 260 eighth
7 1/2 sacks in 10 games this season, 18 1/2 the last two seasons. Seattle’s must keep him away from Wilson.
Comments