Seattle to Dallas or Chicago? What the NFC playoff picture looks like heading into the final week

Week 17, the final week of the NFL season and the current state of the NFC playoff picture is summed up best in the follow phrase, “the thinning of the herd.”
Both Washington and Carolina had a chance to keep their playoff hopes alive with a win and even couldn’t do that. To that, we say goodbye.
Division Leaders
*New Orleans Saints (13-2, South)
*Los Angeles Rams (12-3, West)
*Chicago Bears (11-4, North)
*Dallas Cowboys (9-6, East)
(*=Team has won its division)
Wild card leaders
*Seattle Seahawks (Record: 9-6)
Seattle is in the playoffs with their win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The only question is where will they go for their first-round matchup? The first option would be a win and they travel to Dallas for a wild card game next weekend. Option number two is a a trip to Chicago if they lose to Arizona and Minnesota were to win and get in the playoffs.
Upcoming Schedule
at Arizona Cardinals (3-12)
(*=Team has clinched wild card spot)
Minnesota Vikings (Record: 8-6-1)
The good news for the Minnesota Vikings is that they would be in the playoffs as the second wild card and No. 6 seed if the season were to end today. The bad news is that their season doesn’t end until Sunday afternoon and would need a win to seal up a playoff spot. Oh, and they’ll have to do it at home against a Chicago Bears team that still has a lot to play for themselves.
Minnesota won’t have to wait and see to long at what happens with Philadelphia as both games will be happening at the same time. I’m sure folks at US Bank Stadium will be scoreboard watching in late afternoon this coming Sunday.
So depending how the final games shake out, the Vikings could be the No. 5 seed, the No. 6 seed or out of the playoffs altogether.
Upcoming schedule
vs Chicago Bears (11-4)
On the outside
Philadelphia Eagles (Record: 8-7)
The “Nick Foles magic” appears to be real once again in Philadelphia. First, the Eagles take down the Rams in a must-win game on Sunday Night Football. Then this past Sunday, they defeat the playoff-bound Houston Texans. While not in the playoffs, the Eagles are knocking on the door as all they have to do is beat Washington and hope Chicago defeats Minnesota.
Upcoming schedule
at Washington Redskins (7-8)
Playoff scenarios
The easy scenario: All the favorites win on Sunday
This scenario would put Minnesota in over Philadelphia as the Vikings are five-and a half point favorites over the Chicago Bears according to Vegas Insider. Nothing would change as far as Dallas and Seattle would go. They would still meet in the wild card round and Minnesota and Chicago would actually have a third game this season but back in Chicago as the second wild card game.
No. 1 New Orleans Saints (Bye)
No. 2 Los Angeles Rams (Bye)
No 3 Chicago Bears vs. No. 6 Minnesota Vikings
No. 4 Dallas Cowboys vs. No. 5 Seattle Seahawks
The “Philly Special” scenario: Philadelphia reaches playoffs
The Eagles keep riding the hot hand of Nick Foles and they get a chance to defend their title in the playoffs. Nothing really changes here, just swap out Minnesota and put in Philadelphia in the number six spot. Seattle vs. Dallas is also going to stay as is with the No. 4 vs. No. 5 game.
No. 1 New Orleans Saints (Bye)
No. 2 Los Angeles Rams (Bye)
No 3 Chicago Bears vs. No. 6 Philadelphia Eagles
No. 4 Dallas Cowboys vs. No. 5 Seattle Seahawks
The crazy scenario: Seattle loses and Minnesota wins
While Seattle is the odds-on favorite to win this Sunday vs. Arizona, a loss makes things very interesting. If the Vikings were to win coupled with a Seattle loss, the Vikings would pass the Seahawks for the No. 5 seed and would be headed to Dallas to face the Cowboys. Meanwhile, Seattle is headed back to Chicago for the second time this season. The first trip to the windy city ended in a 24-17 loss.
No. 1 New Orleans Saints (Bye)
No. 2 Los Angeles Rams (Bye)
No. 3 Chicago Bears vs. No. 6 Seattle Seahawks
No. 4 Dallas Cowboys vs. No. 5 Minnesota Vikings
