Why it’s foolish to bet against Tom Brady in a Super Bowl--and why it’s not so bad to like him

I get it. Tom Brady is too good.
It’s his winning. Seemingly always. And especially over the Seahawks in the Super Bowl.
It’s his looks. And his mega-millionaire, supermodel wife, Gisele Bündchen. They are the world’s second-richest celebrity couple.
It’s his all-water, no-dairy, no-sugar, electrolytes-and-protein diet. It’s DeflateGate. TrainerGate. And the gates to the mansions the New England Patriots’ superstar quarterback owns on both coasts. Oh, there’s also the ultra-luxury condominium Brady and his wife reportedly bought a few months ago for more than $25 million in the Tribeca section of Manhattan in 2017.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
If you are a fan of 31 NFL teams not named “Patriots,” or have an address west of Connecticut, chances are you don’t like Tom Brady. If you are a Seahawks fans, those chances are a near certainty—which is why you are forced to root for Seattle’s NFC West-rival Rams against him in Sunday’s Super Bowl 53.
Thing is, Brady hasn’t always been this easy to dislike.
In fact, I sat you should appreciate him. Or maybe even, yes, actually like him.
Seventeen years ago at the Super Bowl, Brady was cute. Almost loveable, even. He was an overlooked, sixth-round draft choice, a flyer New England took after 198 other players got drafted in 2000. He had a fresh, boyish face and still supposedly raw game.
I covered Brady’s first Super Bowl, number 36 in New Orleans in 2002, the first Patriots-Rams title game.
That Super Bowl was played less than five months after 9/11. The Superdome was the most secure NFL site ever. Armed military personnel in armored vehicles locked down multiple blocks of downtown New Orleans surrounding the stadium on game day. You had to show a game ticket or a official credential to get within seeing distance of the Superdome. The NFL changed Super Bowl 36’s logo to a variation of the American flag—I still have the cap from it. The Boston Pops played patriotic music on the field pregame. Then U2 gave a 12-minute performance that remains one of the best concerts I’ve ever attended—even though it was at halftime of a football game.
Two weeks earlier Drew Bledsoe had replaced an injured Brady in the AFC championship game at Pittsburgh, then rallied the Patriots over the favored Steelers and into that Super Bowl. Bledsoe had been the Patriots’ starter until week three of the 2001 season, when the then-24-year-old Brady took over for 0-2 New England. In his first career start Brady beat Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts—by 31 points.
He went 12-3 replacing Bledsoe, through Brady’s lucky, “Tuck Rule” gift win over Oakland in a Massachusetts snowstorm in the divisional round of that season’s AFC playoffs.
But after Bledsoe rallied the Patriots over Pittsburgh in the conference championship there was substantial (albeit pre-Twitter) debate in New Orleans leading into that Super Bowl 17 years ago whether Bledsoe or Brady deserved to start against the mighty St. Louis Rams. The Rams had NFL MVP Kurt Warner, Marshall Faulk, Torry Holt and Issac Bruce. “The Greatest Show on Turf.”
Coach Bill Belichick chose Brady.
Yeah, the kid was so spooked at starting his first Super Bowl he sprawled out on the carpeted floor of the Patriots’ locker room in the Superdome before kickoff and took a two-hour nap. Teammates were stepping over their sleeping quarterback to get ready for the biggest game of their lives.
That was what I wrote about for the Sacramento Bee that night. That, and Brady answering Warner’s and the Rams’ two touchdowns in the fourth quarter that tied the game at 17. Brady responded impeccably, with the kind of clutch, flawless, winning drive for which he is now an immortal.
With the ball at New England’s own 17, the Patriots had 1:21 and no time outs left in Super Bowl 36. I remember thinking from the Superdome press box Belichick would have his young QB hand-off to run out the clock, and we were about to see the first overtime Super Bowl.
Nope.
Throwing underneath to running backs to move out toward midfield then attacking down the field, Brady was 5 for 6 passing. He never faced a third down until he spiked the ball to stop the clock with 7 seconds left. Adam Vinatieri then kicked the winning field goal through the end zone in which I was sitting. Brady grabbed his head in shock over the win, and at being the Super Bowl MVP.
And a legend was born.
Brady is not completely different than the Seahawks’ Russell Wilson—other than being 11 years older with four more Super Bowl rings, that is. Both are the faces of their enormously popular, successful franchises. Both stay true to their persona. They rarely speak publicly off script, off camera, or off brand.
Sunday is the 41-year-old Brady’s eighth Super Bowl in the 17 years since that first one against the Rams.
There have been two times, in particular, among his more recent Super Bowls where Brady has shown he’s not so bad, after all.
The first was two years ago, in the media run-up before Super Bowl 51 in Houston. A young “reporter” at the NFL’s annual “opening night” media frenzy climbed atop the shoulders of former Super Bowl-winning (and 2001-04 Seahawks) quarterback Trent Dilfer to rise above the scrum of reporters and ask Brady a question.
“What’s up, Joseph?” Brady said with joy to the 7-year-old boy.
“Hi,” the kid said.
“How ya’ doin’?” Brady asked.
“Good,” the boy said.
“Many people say you are their hero. But who is your hero?”
Brady paused.
“Who’s my hero? That’s a great question,” he said.
“Well...I think my dad is my hero,” Brady continued, with emotion entering his eyes and voice. “Because he is someone I look up to...every day. And, um...”
Brady then looked away from the kid. He paused again, longer this time. He adjusted the microphone in front of him. He looked into the sea of people massed 10 or so deep all around him.
A lump caught in Brady’s throat as he thought again of growing up with Tom Brady Sr. in San Mateo, Calif., just south of San Francisco.
The younger Brady gave the kid questioner a firm nod. The QB then reiterated in closing, with his voice cracking: “My dad.”
Days later, Brady won his fifth ring. He rallied the Patriots from being down 28-3 late in the third quarter to beat Atlanta in Super Bowl 51, the only overtime Super Bowl.
This week, in Atlanta to start yet another Super Bowl, Brady was asked a question by another kid again during a media mash-up.
“How are you able to focus despite the negative fan base?” the boy asked, and Brady repeated for the benefit of all those around him.
“AKA the haters.”
Brady smiled at that. He knows haters.
“I don’t know. What do we do about the haters?” Brady asked back, turning to the boy who was standing immediately next to him.
The kid shrugged.
“We love ‘em,” Brady said. “We love ‘em. We love ‘em back, because we don’t hate back.
“We appreciate it, and we love ‘em—and we wish them the best in their life.”
Yeah, I can hear the cynics’ eyes rolling from Pittsburgh to Puyallup. But it’s a cold soul that hates that.
OK, beyond the mush: What is the key to beating Brady? How can the Rams do it Sunday in Super Bowl 53?
The most effective way remains jumping on his receivers’—especially Julian Edelman’s—underneath routes while pressuring Brady into throwing before he wants to. The way to jump New England’s short passing game is tight coverage off the line plus immediate tackles once Edelman and friends catch Brady’s underneath throws.
A consistently effective pass rush is essential to this plan. Without one, Brady waits as his receivers get free, and there goes Edelman and hulking tight end Rob Gronkowski over the top for game-changing catches.
Just ask the Chiefs in the AFC title game two weeks ago.
This pressure-and-press formula is what the Seahawks had working for them into the fourth quarter against Brady and the Patriots four Super Bowls ago, in Glendale, Ariz., in February 2015.
You won’t see it looking up the statistics from that day, and it’s forgotten with how the game ended for Seattle on the 1-yard line, but Cliff Avril was not just controlling but owning the line of scrimmage and Brady’s blockers into the second half of Super Bowl 49. That was freeing Seahawks teammates Michael Bennett and Bruce Irvin to swarm Brady with five quarterback hits between them, and hurried throws by Brady all over desert that afternoon. Seattle led 24-14.
Then, during another harried throw by Brady that Seattle linebacker Bobby Wagner intercepted in the third quarter, Brady’s second interception in three quarters that day against the Seahawks, Avril got a concussion. The now-retired Pro Bowl defensive end was done for the day. And essentially so was the Seahawks’ pass rush.
Irvin had one more hit and a sack of Brady the rest of that game. But after that sack early in the fourth quarter Brady completed 13 of his final 15 passes for 127 yards and the two winning touchdowns. Another legendary finish, and New England rallied to win another Super Bowl, 28-24.
That’s how important Aaron Donald, Ndamukong Suh and the Rams’ pass rush is to Los Angeles’ chances of beating Brady and the Patriots Sunday in Atlanta.
That win over Seattle in early 2015 was Brady’s fourth Super Bowl victory. It earned him his third Super Bowl most valuable player award.
Sunday will be his NFL-record ninth start in a Super Bowl. He’s going for his sixth title. He alone would tie the Steelers franchise for the league record with six Super Bowl wins.
That’s why so many don’t like him. He’s too good.
The best ever, in fact.
So despite what your heart may tell you, don’t bet against him on Sunday.
And, just maybe, allow yourself to pause to appreciate, not hate, how good he’s been.
Comments