On day Seahawks trade Frank Clark, second-leading sack man Jarran Reed has surgery

Jarran Reed became Seattle’s latest starter to have surgery this offseason. The defensive tackle posted on his social-media account a photo of his following surgery for a sports-hernia with a specialist in Philadelphia.

“Successful surgery,” Reed typed as the caption for the post-op photo.

#Seahawks DT Jarran Reed apparently had surgery this morning.

Dr. William Meyers was the Philadelphia specialist that performed the surgery. That’s the same surgeon who performed similar procedures on Seahawks top wide receiver Doug Baldwin three weeks ago and former running back Marshawn Lynch in 2015. The normal recovery time for the procedure is a month to six weeks.

That means if all goes well Reed should be back for the start of Seattle’s training camp, in late July, though he may be limited.

Reed, the team’s second-round draft choice in 2016 from Alabama, had a breakout 2018. His 10 1/2 sacks were second on the Seahawks to rush end Frank Clark’s 13.

Seattle traded Clark to Kansas City for a first- and second-round draft choice on Tuesday.

Reed is entering the final season of his rookie contract. With Clark now gone Reed becomes a bigger priority to re-sign beyond 2019 than he already was before Tuesday.

Defensive tackle, particularly a nose-tackle, run-stopping version, remains a huge need for the Seahawk entering Thursday’s NFL draft. They now have two picks in the first round, at 21st and 29th overall, though it’s likely general manager John Schneider will trade one or both of those choices to get additional ones in later rounds.

Seattle has five picks in this draft, tied with Chicago for fewest in the league.