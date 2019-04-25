Final 2019 NFL mock draft roundup: What do Seahawks do with their picks after the Frank Clark trade?

GM John Schneider, coach Pete Carroll discuss the Seahawks’ 2019 draft on the eve of it starting General manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll discuss the Seahawks’ 2019 draft on the eve of it starting Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK General manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll discuss the Seahawks’ 2019 draft on the eve of it starting

Hours from now, we can put all the mock drafts away because NFL teams will be drafting for real. But until then, let’s take one more look at what the experts think will happen with Thursday’s first round.

Here’s what our own Gregg Bell thinks what will happen in the draft. And here’s what the NFL experts think will go down for the Seattle Seahawks in the first round:

ESPN

Pick 21: Rashan Gary, DE (Michigan)

Pick 29: Parris Campbell, WR (Ohio State)

Seattle grabbing that extra pick at 29 means that they can have their pick of whoever they want and have the flexibility to trade up or down. With the 21st pick in this mock, they pick up an edge rusher in Rashan Gary from Michigan. Not really a fan of the 29th pick; I like Parris Campbell from Ohio State but this is a prime spot to grab the highest defensive back on your draft board.

Sports Illustrated

Pick 21: Rashan Gary, DE (Michigan)

Pick 29: Byron Murphy, CB (Washington)

This is going to be a common theme, the Seahawks go with an edge rusher. Pick 29 may have some more variety, if they don’t deal it. This pick was originally supposed to go to the Kansas Chiefs, who were going to pick Byron Murphy and this still works here. You knock out both of your most major draft needs in one night.

CBS Sports

Pick 21: Clelin Ferrell, DE (Clemson)/Juan Thornhill, S (Virginia)

Pick 29: Darnell Savage, S (Maryland)/Chase Winovich, DE (Michigan)

Ryan Wilson and Chris Trapasso’s mock drafts are pretty similar. They just fill the biggest needs at different sports. Wilson goes with Ferrell, then Savage. Trapasso fills both the Seahawks biggest needs with Thornhill and Winovich.

SB Nation’s “Mocking the Draft”

Pick 21: Jerry Tillery, DT (Notre Dame)

Pick 29: Deandre Baker, CB (Georgia)

Tillery is a solid defensive tackle that has the athleticism to go to the edge in some defensive sets. However, lining up on the interior is where he works best. This latest mock from SB Nation did not update the draft order reflecting the Frank Clark trade but this pick actually works with what Seattle needs.

Tah-dah! More help in the secondary!

Peter King’s mock draft

Pick 24: Swaps 21 and 24 overall picks with Oakland-Johnathan Abram, S (Mississippi State)

Pick 29: Byron Murphy, CB (Washington)

A very likely scenario we’ll see in the first round, Seattle trades one of their two first-rounders and still stay in the first round. They don’t pick up anybody on the defensive line but still address the needs in the secondary.

NFL.com

Pick 21: Brian Burns, DE (Florida State)

Pick 29: Lonnie Johnson, CB (Kentucky)

No trades here in the mock draft from Rhett Lewis but we do see a name that has come up in many mock drafts for the Seahawks. Brian Burns from Florida State was a great fit to go on the other side of Frank Clark. Now he will be replacing Frank Clark. With the 29th pick the Seahawks get a guy to help bolster the secondary and pick up Lonnie Johnson from Kentucky.