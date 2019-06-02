Mariners’ lost Sunday: A trade then lopsided defeat, 13-3 to Angels

Jay Bruce discusses first homer of season, Mariners win over Red Sox The Seattle Mariners edged the Boston Red Sox, 6-5, on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash. to improve to 4-1 on the season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Seattle Mariners edged the Boston Red Sox, 6-5, on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash. to improve to 4-1 on the season.

A seemingly lopsided trade. Then, an absolutely lopsided loss.

The Mariners announced early in Sunday’s series finale against the Los Angeles Angels they had traded veteran Jay Bruce to Philadelphia for a Class-A infielder and “cash considerations.” Those considerations: the Mariners paying the Phillies more than $18.5 million of the $21.3 million Bruce is owed the next 1 1/2 seasons.

Just as they were announcing that latest back-pedal in their 2019 “step-back” plan, the Mariners gave up seven runs in the top of the second to the visiting Angels. Three of those came on Albert Pujols’ towering home run off Marco Gonzalez. It soared well over L.A.’s bullpen, far beyond left field.

That’s how the Mariners lost a top slugger, a willing clubhouse teacher for all their kids, $18.5 million and their 14th game in 17 tries, 13-3 to the Angles at otherwise-sunny T-Mobile Park.

Sunday’s Mariners highlight was something that should not happen, only in the bleakest of circumstances: backup catcher Tom Murphy pitching in relief, in the top of the ninth. He got a first-pitch fly out and would have had two consecutive outs, but Kyle Seager’s throwing error ruined a ground out. Then Murphy got Jonathan Lucroy to hit into a double play to end his scoreless inning.

It was Murphy’s third pitching appearance this season.

Marco Gonzalez (5-6) allowed a career-high 10 earned runs overall in 4 2/3 innings. Seattle’s opening-night starter hasn’t won a game since April.

That’s the month in which the Mariners once had a record of 13-2.

Did 13-2 really happen?

The Mariners (25-37) managed just two runs on two ground outs and Seager’s first home run since last Sept. 19 off Angels starter Jose Suarez, in his major-league debut.

Seattle has lost 10 of its last 11 series dating to April 25-26, when Gonzales got his last win to improve to 5-0.

The Mariners lost three of four games in this extended weekend series to the Angels. Los Angeles out-scored Seattle 31-13 in the series.

The Mariners’ only win this weekend was in Jay Bruce’s last game for Seattle. He hit his 300th career home run Friday in a 4-3 victory. Sunday, the 32-year-old Bruce got traded to the Phillies for Class-A infielder Jake Scheiner and all that Seattle money to Philadelphia, so the Mariners could open up roster space for more and cheaper youth by which to rebuild.

Seattle has gone 12-35 since its historic start—its mirage—ended on April 12.

The Mariners allowed 10 or more runs in a game for the 13th time this season. This was game 62. So 21 percent of the time Seattle is giving up 10 or more runs.

They’ve lost 16 times this season by four runs or more. That’s nearly half (43 percent) of Seattle’s 37 defeats.

Two sequences, one on offense the other defense, exemplified the Mariners’ day. And season.

Down 7-2, Edwin Encarnacion singled and Suarez (1-0) walked Domingo Santana to begin the bottom of the fourth. After Seager popped out, Tim Beckham fell behind in the count 0-2.





Suarez’s third pitch was a sharp breaking ball that dived inside, toward Beckham’s shoes. The fooled Mariner checked his swing. He placed his stopped bat like a paddle, directly onto the ball. It careened on a hop to Angles shortstop David Fletcher near second base. Fletcher stepped on the bag then threw to first to complete the accidental double play and end the Mariners’ chance to rally when their deficit wasn’t so ridiculous.

Ridiculous arrived in the ensuing top of the fifth.

Two walks by Gonzales and a hit loaded the bases with one out. Mariners manager Scott Servais replaced his starter with Connor Sadzeck, out of a bullpen that has been a disaster this season.

Sadzeck’s first pitch: past catcher Omar Narvaez all the way to the backstop to score a run.

Sadzeck then walked a batter and gave up a two-run single to Mike Trout. That made it 10-2 Angels. Seager had Shohei Otani’s line drive to him at third base go off his glove for an error. That loaded the bases with two outs. Pujols then hit another soaring fly ball, to center field. Mallex Smith did not use his glove to block out the sun, relying on his shades.

They failed him.

The ball Smith never saw landed about three feet to the center fielder’s left, onto the warning track. It bounded over the wall for a two-run double. Seattle was down 12-2.

As if that, this day and this season weren’t bad enough for the Mariners: Angels number-nine hitter Luis Rengifo hit his first career home run in the sixth off Chasen Bradford—and off the facing of the third deck just to the left of the Hit It Here Cafe sign well above right field.

That made it 13-2, and a long Mariners Sunday even longer.