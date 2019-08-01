Seahawks give Tyler Ott a contract extension, keep long snapper here four more years

Special-teams coach Brian Schneider on Seahawks’ continuity at kicker, punter and long snapper Special-teams coach Brian Schneider on the Seahawks’ continuity at kicker, punter and long snapper—including this week’s contract extension for Tyler Ott Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Special-teams coach Brian Schneider on the Seahawks’ continuity at kicker, punter and long snapper—including this week’s contract extension for Tyler Ott

The Seahawks have their core special-team players locked up for years to come.

Long snapper Tyler Ott, the trigger man for All-Pro punter Michael Dickson and new kicker Jason Myers, signed a contract extension with the team. That completes the new continuity for the trio.

Ott, a 27-year-old Harvard product, confirmed the length of the new deal on his Twitter account Wednesday. He entered the NFL with Cincinnati in 2014 as an undrafted rookie.

Just want to say thank you to the @Seahawks organization, coach @PeteCarroll and GM John Schnieder for getting this deal done early! Excited to be in Seattle for the next 4 years! Thank you #12s for all the love and can’t wait to get back in @CenturyLink_Fld! #GoHawks #Believe — Tyler Ott (@Ottomatic82) July 31, 2019

Ott’s extension comes after the Seahawks signed Myers in March. The 2018 Pro Bowl kicker with the New York Jets has a four-year contract with Seattle potentially worth up to $16 million.

Dickson became an All-Pro and Pro Bowl punter in his rookie season last year. He is under contract for three more seasons including this one that begins Sept. 8 against Cincinnati.

So the three men most important to Seattle’s kicking game are all under contract for at least three more years.

“Last year at this time we had six specialists,” Seahawks special-teams coach Brain Schneider said. “We had two snappers. We had two kickers (Myers and Sebastian Janikowski, who won the job for 2018 in August), two punters. And so it was just a lot of juggling to get them all the work, equal amount.

“It’s nice when they are set, and they can just focus on all three of them getting better.”

Tyler Ott (69) and Shaquill Griffin (26) sign autographs after the Seattle Seahawks training camp at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, Wash., on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

The Seahawks worked out Ott early in the 2016 season, then signed him as a free agent in early January 2017 for the playoffs. That was after Nolan Freese, his predecessor in Seattle, sent a snap over punter Jon Ryan’s head in the 2016 regular-season finale against San Francisco then went on injured reserve.

Ott was born on Feb. 28, 1992, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was supposed to be born in late March of that year. He was a month premature, because his mother had a pregnancy complication, preeclampsia, causing dangerously high blood pressure and threats to internal organs. Baby Tyler then spent a week in the neonatal intensive-care unit for premature and at-risk babies at a Tulsa hospital; he thinks it was The Children’s Hospital at St. Francis.

Ott chose March of Dimes as his charity for the NFL’s 2018 “My Cleats, My Cause” week in November. He wore custom shoes to promote the organization.

Long snapper Tyler Ott holds the charity cleats he's going to wear on Sunday in the Seahawks' home game against the San Francisco 49ers. He has a personal reasons to support the March of Dimes.

“They are really dedicated to increasing the number of healthy babies, healthy mothers,” he said of the March of Dimes, sitting at his locker before practice Thursday. “Everybody in some way in their families has been affected by the March of Dimes, way back to the days of polio (in the United States). Now they are very involved in premature births.”

So is Ott’s mother.

Laurie Applekamp went from using some of the March of Dimes’ support and services while little Tyler was in the NICU that week 26 years ago to being its executive director for its Oklahoma chapter. Its headquarters is in Oklahoma City.

“Thing is, my mother had cervical cancer before I was conceived, so she was a higher risk to deliver me,” Ott said.

Just before Ott was born doctors debated whether to give his mother injections of antenatal steroids to accelerate the development of the premature infant’s lungs. Those doctors ultimately decided not to, yet he spent that week in the NICU because he was too fragile to immediately go home.

“That was a week my mom couldn’t hold me,” Ott said.

“It makes it easier for her to find meaning in working for the March of Dimes, having been through that. Now, she uses me as an example of a success story, a preemie playing in the NFL.”

Tyler grew from an isolette, an incubator for preemies, in the NICU to 6 feet 3 and 253 pounds, into a guy who makes thudding tackles down field on punts after snapping to Dickson.

Now he’s going to be doing that for the Seahawks for four more years.