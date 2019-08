Seattle Seahawks TNT’s Gregg Bell tells why Ziggy Ansah finally practicing is so big for Seahawks, why a Jadeveon Clowney trade is so problematic August 27, 2019 06:49 PM

The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell tells why Ziggy Ansah finally practicing is so big for Seahawks, and why a Jadeveon Clowney trade is so problematic.