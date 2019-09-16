Seahawks play the Saints next. Here’s what you need to know about New Orleans

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton yells after a touchdown was called back during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) AP

Things have taken a turn for the New Orleans Saints in just a matter of days.

Hours before Sunday’s matchup vs. the Rams, one could’ve assumed that the Saints and Rams were playing the first of what were two matchups during the season. One in the regular season, the second coming the playoffs later on this season.

Now, in the days before the New Orleans Saints week three showdown with the Seattle Seahawks, they are without all-pro quarterback Drew Brees who will be out for an extended period of time with a hand injury.

With Brees out, his absence impacts the NFC South and potentially the NFC playoff picture.

Here’s what else you need to know about the Seattle Seahawks week three opponent, the New Orleans Saints.

Allow me to re-introduce Teddy Bridgewater

Before the Minnesota Vikings went from Sam Bradford to Case Keenum to Kirk Cousins, Teddy Bridgewater was the man for the Vikings. A tragic non-contact knee injury during training camp of 2016 sidelined the Pro Bowl quarterback for over a year and was released by Minnesota at the end of the 2017 season.

After a short stint with the Jets, Bridgewater and a draft pick was traded to the Saints for a draft pick in the summer of 2018.

This won’t be Bridgewater’s first start since he was in Minnesota but it will be the first time in a long time that a franchise is giving him the keys to the car. It’s not like Bridgewater isn’t new to this. In his first year as a starter in Minnesota back in 2014, he almost three for over 3,000 yards and eclipsed the mark the next season.

Here’s just a taste of what he can do.

Does the NFL have it out for the Saints?

It might feel like the Saints are in the NFL’s crosshairs or there’s a conspiracy after the egregious no-call in the 2018 NFC Title Game.

You’ve seen that by now, but another controversial call occurred on vs. the Rams this past Sunday.

On a Jared Goff fumble in the second quarter, the Saints picked up the ball and as they were taking the ball towards the end zone, the officials blew the play dead before reaching the end zone. That call wiped out a Cam Jordan fumble return that would’ve broken a 3-3 tie.

Saints head coach Sean Payton showed a lot of frustration during the game but did not let it show when talking to the media after the 27-9 loss.

Now the NFL doesn’t have it out for the Saints but at this point, these coincidental calls make you start to think.

All About Alvin

No Drew Brees? Well, look for more Alvin Kamara to be unleashed this coming Sunday.

The running back and receiver threat has yet to see the end zone but he was an important part of the Saints week one victory over Houston. Kamara’s 169 yards of total offense (97 running, 72 receiving) were key in the week one nail-biting victory.

For those wondering, the Seahawks have not allowed a 100-yard rusher in the first two games of 2019 but that could be tested this coming Sunday.

Welcome back to the NFC West, for this week

The more the NFL goes on, the days of the New Orleans Saints as a member of the NFC West are fading and a generation of fans really don’t know about their days clashing with the 49ers, Rams, and Falcons for 31 years.

Something you may not know is that the pair were in the same division in Seattle’s expansion year of 1976. Their lone matchup took place on Nov. 21, 1976 at the Kingdome. The Saints blasted the Seahawks 51-27.