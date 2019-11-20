Kids emerging on defense: Seahawks cut veteran Jamar Taylor, give rookie Ugo Amadi a shot

Welcome to your first NFL playoff race, Ugo Amadi.

Coach Pete Carroll’s system of keeping rookies and young players engaged and involved enough in September and October so they can contribute in December and January continues. And not just with Amadi.

The fourth-round pick from Oregon in this spring’s draft will join re-emerging, 2018 pick Shaquem Griffin in new roles with the defense Sunday when Seattle (8-2) plays at Philadelphia.

The Seahawks cleared the nickel defensive-back role for Amadi on Wednesday. They released veteran Jamar Taylor, who had that job for the first 10 games of the season.

Taylor played poorly last week in the overtime win at San Francisco. He missed tackles in the open field and gave up passes.

That was enough for the Seahawks to promote Amadi from special-teams-only duty to the nickel role he played at Oregon last season.

“He’s going to play there,” Carroll said before practice Wednesday.

Then, as if he revealed too much, Carroll back-tracked a tad, as if to keep the Eagles guessing.

“We’ve got a couple different choices there to play. He’s been ready to do it. We’re working some guys, always, that can also contribute, based on the match-ups and stuff.”

Pete Carroll talking with rookie and new nickel DB Ugo Amadi at the start of practice, four days before #Seahawks play at Philadelphia. ⁦@thenewstribune⁩ pic.twitter.com/1UcL4JB1A3 — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 20, 2019

The other obvious option to be the nickel defensive back inside on passing downs against extra, slot receivers is Quandre Diggs. He did that for the Lions for years, before his trade from Detroit last month.

But the Seahawks are reluctant to break up what Carroll said was the best safety pairing of the season last week against the 49ers. Diggs played for the first time after missing his first two games, because of a strained hamstring. He started at free safety with Bradley McDougald at strong safety. Diggs and McDougald pounded 49ers receivers to the point they were dropping key passes later in the tight game. Diggs had an interception of Jimmy Garoppolo, through the hands of a receiver who was open in front of the safety.

“I REALLY liked the play of the safeties,” Carroll said of the big win over the previously unbeaten Niners. “We hit guys well. Knocked a couple balls loose. Had a pick. Had nice fills and fits in the running game.

“I thought the guys played the best we’ve played. So, we’ll go to this week, we think, with the same guys going out there.”

Defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. said he noticed Diggs’ and McDougald’s “high football IQs” working very well their first time together at San Francisco last week.

“It’s just one game,” Norton said. “So we are going to see if Diggs shows up again this week.”

That means Diggs at free safety, McDougald at strong again and it now appears Amadi at nickel and perhaps, if they use it, rookie Marquise Blair as a sixth defensive back in dime defense Sunday in Philadelphia.

But how big a deal will this all be over the final six games of the regular season and perhaps beyond?

Seattle uses nickel defense, with a fifth defensive back and just two linebackers, less than half and sometimes below 40 percent of snaps. It’s less than it has in years. The Seahawks have decided this season their three best defenders on passing downs are their linebackers: All-Pro middle man Bobby Wagner flanked by two other Super Bowl starters outside, K.J. Wright and Mychal Kendricks.

So it’s been base 4-3 scheme for Seattle on the majority of downs. The defense that was 70 percent nickel, 30 percent base the previous couple seasons with Justin Coleman starring at nickel has been closer to 35 percent nickel and 65 percent base this season.

Plus, this appears to be a game to further rely on base 4-3 and de-emphasize nickel.

The Eagles have had their two starting and most dynamic wide receivers hurt recently. DeSean Jackson remains on injured reserve following abdomen surgery. Alshon Jeffery remained limited in Philadelphia’s practice Wednesday by an ankle injury. And Nelson Agholor, the fill-in number one at wide receiver for the Eagles’ 17-10 home loss to New England last week, missed practice Wednesday. He has a new knee injury.

The best of the Eagles’ passing game right now is Carson Wentz throwing to tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert.

The Seahawks are likely to stay in base 4-3 and have Kendricks and Wright covering those tight ends, rather than employing Amadi or anyone else as a fifth defensive back in nickel any more than they have so far this season.

That’s OK. Amadi is by now used to waiting with the Seahawks.

“Patience,” he said, “is a virtue, man.”

He played 20 snaps as the nickel back in the opening game against Cincinnati in early September. Andy Dalton, since benched by the still-winless Bengals, threw for 418 yards in that game, a 21-20 escape at home for Seattle.

Amadi’s been watching the defense since. He played one snap in week two. He’s played none in eight games since that win at Pittsburgh Sept. 15. Taylor has been the nickel, never playing more than 47 percent of all defensive snaps in any one game.

But Amadi’s been making big tackles in the open field on kicking plays. He leads the team with six tackles on special teams. Carroll said Amadi will retain his special-teams role while playing nickel.

“I’m just blessed for the opportunity, for sure,” Amadi said.

“It’s hard for people to be patient. But, you know, it’s a marathon not a sprint. For me, that’s what I live by.

“Like I said, it’s just a blessing being here. It was the same way coming into college, as a freshman. You have to wait for your turn. Everybody has to wait.

“It’s just one of the things I keep in my heart: Just be patient. Good things will come to me.”

Taylor’s roster spot is being filled by tight end Ed Dickson. The team activated the 10th-year veteran off injured reserve after two weeks of waiting for the right opportunity to add him.

Tight end Luke Willson’s strained hamstring made this the time for Dickson.

Jacob Hollister, another emerging player who began the season on the practice squad, remains the downfield receiving threat at tight end. But he weighs just 240 pounds, suboptimal for a blocker at the end of the interior line.

Blocking is what Dickson was known for, for years with Carolina before Seattle signed him in the spring of 2018.

Carroll said Dickson practicing the last two weeks without being activated to the roster puts him on track to play a “regular” workload Sunday at Philadelphia.

Dickson said he’s prepared to play 40 snaps against the Eagles. But he acknowledges that is unlikely with Hollister’s recent standout play.

The former New England Patriot acquired in a trade this spring had a team-high eight catches for 62 yards and a touchdown last week against the 49ers.