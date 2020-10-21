Signs are Jamal Adams less likely than Jordyn Brooks to return for Seahawks at Arizona

Jordyn Brooks was back on the practice field, for the first time in weeks.

Jamal Adams was nowhere in sight.

Midweek signs are the bye increased the rookie linebacker’s chances of returning from injury to play Sunday in the 5-0 Seahawks’ NFC West test at Arizona (4-2) are better than their All-Pro safety’s.

It could be Ryan Neal again at strong safety for Seattle and not Adams defending Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins, Kenyon Drake and the recently soaring Cardinals’ offense on Sunday.

Adams has missed Seattle’s last two games, wins at Miami and at Minnesota. He’s healing a strained groin.

The intent of having him miss the Vikings game Oct. 11 was to maximize his healing time through last week’s bye. It would be almost a full month from Adams getting hurt in the fourth quarter of Seattle’s win over Dallas Sept. 27 and Sunday’s game at the Cardinals.

But coach Pete Carroll indicated Wednesday Brooks and his sprained knee that’s sidelined him the last two games, as well, has progressed more than Adams’ injury.

“They are on their own plans,” Carroll said. “Jordyn is at practice...Jamal, we will hold out.

“We need more information there.”

The coach characterized each players’ chances to return this week as a “day-to-day” proposition.

“See what happens, then see what happens the next day, how guys return,” Carroll said.

“We really won’t know anything until later in the week.”

Asked what more information he is seeking regarding Adams’ injury, Carroll said, flatly, “whether he’s full speed or not.”

The coach said Adams has not had a setback. He has characterized the approach the Seahawks’ medical staff is taking with the 24-year-old star safety as conservative. The intent is to have healthy for the final months of the season once he does return.

They need Adams in November, December and, they hope January’s playoffs much more than they need him in October.

Seattle’s games after Sunday at Arizona: home to defending NFC champion San Francisco (3-3), at AFC East-leading Buffalo (4-2), at the division-rival Los Angeles Rams (4-2) and back home against the Cardinals on a short week for a Thursday night game.

If Adams does not play at Arizona, Seattle will be without their most dangerous pass rusher to chase down Murray. Adams’ two sacks still co-lead the defense with end Benson Mayowa, even though Adams hasn’t played in a month.

Adams’ availability for Sunday will also keep Cardinals offensive architect and head coach Kliff Kingsbury guessing. Much of his game plan is likely devoted to how to account for Adams’ frequent sprints into the line and opposing backfield, from all over Seattle’s defense.

“Jamal is such a great blitzer,” Seahawks All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner said.

Brooks returning could signal he will replace Cody Barton in the starting lineup at linebacker. Since Bruce Irvin went on injured reserve with a season-ending knee injury last month and Brooks sprained his knee in his first NFL start, for Irvin against Dallas, Barton has been the starting weakside linebacker. Barton has struggled with tackling. K.J. Wright, Seattle’s weakside linebacker the last eight seasons, has moved ionto the end of the line as the strongside starter for Irvin in the Seahawks’ base 4-3 defense.

Brooks has been off the ball at weakside linebacker since training camp, to better utilize the first-round draft choice’s speed.

“Jordyn coming back this week, if that’s what happens and he can play in the game, that makes us happy, now,” Carroll said. “We’re excited to get that guy out there.

“We’d love to see him play some more, and just get some action and get comfortable with our play.”

On Wednesday, the Seahawks got deeper at linebacker. They signed back Mychal Kendricks, their starting strongside linebacker the last two, injury-shortened seasons to the practice squad. They also signed former 49ers linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong to the practice squad. The 29-year-old Armstrong played for Dallas (one game) and New Orleans (five games) last season.

Kendricks (new jersey number 53) and Armstrong (52) were practicing Wednesday.

Defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. made it sound as if it will be a bit before Kendricks will be ready to play. Norton noted it’s been less than 10 months since Kendricks’ reconstructive knee surgery. The coach said the team is merely trying to get Kendricks in football shape right now.